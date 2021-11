Everyone has a slightly different take on the future of work. Some managers fear flexibility, while nearly 40% of workers in a study said they would rather quit than give it up. Some lament the end of water cooler conversations, while others point out that digital-first approaches can democratize the workplace. Wherever you land, one truth is impossible to ignore — the need for flexibility, in one form or another, is here to stay.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 4 DAYS AGO