Juniper Networks Extends AI-Driven Support To Entire Junos Portfolio To Streamline Operator Efficiencies And Maximize End User Experiences

Juniper Networks (JNPR) - Get Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Report, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced a new support solution driven by artificial intelligence that delivers holistic visibility and insights across its entire Junos portfolio. As a cornerstone of its experience-first networking vision and expanding upon proven AI-driven support and operations, Juniper Support Insights easily and securely connects customers' networks to the cloud for improved network and operational efficiency.

"The use of data and automation are redefining how customer experience is delivered. Juniper Support Insights represents a major step forward in how we're transforming services with a focus on personalized, proactive and predictive experience leveraging AI and cloud," said Derrell James, EVP of Juniper Global Services. "With a new level of end-to-end visibility and actionable intelligence, Juniper is making it easier for service providers, enterprises and partners to optimize the operation of their networks."

Easy and Secure to Connect, Collect and Curate

Juniper Support Insights was designed to address the operational and support requirements of some of Juniper's largest customers. Independent of the size or breadth of the network, Juniper AI-driven support simplifies connecting Junos-based customer platforms (ACX Series, EX Series, MX Series, PTX Series, QFX Series and SRX Series) to the Juniper cloud. Data can then be quickly collected, correlated with Juniper-specific knowledge (known defects, contract status, End of Life/End of Support (EOL/EOS), product knowledge bases, security vulnerabilities) and then curated into actionable insights. The solution offers:

Ease of use: Customers have the choice of Device Direct to Cloud (DDC) or Device to Collector to Cloud (DCC) connection and data collect modes. The latter includes a fully managed Lightweight Collector (LWC) with automated provisioning. Both connection modes feature software-in-place operation that obviates the need to upgrade or install software on either collector or network devices.

Security and privacy: Data privacy, security and efficiency are maintained using a principle of least necessary device fact data collection. Zero-Residual Footprint (ZRF) and the use of ephemeral computing ensures that no data artifacts are stored anywhere permanently and helps to avoid data leakage. All data flows are TLS (Transport Layer Security) encrypted.

Dynamic scalability: The Lightweight Collector in DCC operations mode is designed to handle large deployments and each supports up to 20,000 network devices.

Portal to Actionable Intelligence

Juniper Support Insights includes access to a secure portal used to manage device onboarding and discovery, as well as a view into operational dashboards and reports. The dashboard provides a summary of holistic operational health metrics and insights for the entire network. Standard reports include detailed analysis into areas such as hardware and software inventory (chassis level all the way to transceivers and all serialized components, logical/physical interfaces, OS versions), exposure covering EOL/EOS and much more. Enhanced custom reports are also available via the Juniper Advanced Care services team.

Experience-First Services

As part of Juniper's commitment to transform the customer experience and make it personalized and proactive, current Juniper Care customers are automatically entitled to the value-added Juniper Support Insights option. To onboard the solution, they will need to work with their sales team, Resident Engineer or Service Manager.

Additional digital support tools available through Juniper Care include a personalized self-service portal, 24/7 digital assistant, service APIs for integration into third party systems, government support and partner renewals.

Supporting Quotes:

"Having access to actionable insights through Juniper's new solution called Juniper Support Insights will help streamline our network operations, which will allow for increased network visibility, reduced troubleshooting times and stability for all of our users. Seamless patient experience is central to our mission at Northeast Georgia Health System. With support services from Juniper, our IT team will be able to continue working side-by-side with our clinical partners, ensuring that our hospital staff can deliver quality patient care."

- Chris Paravate, CIO of Northeast Georgia Health System

"IDC sees a fundamental shift in the network life-cycle services space: away from reactive, manual actions to a more agile, predictive and preemptive approach. This is on the one hand driven by the core role of networking solutions in the digital world, where any downtime can impact customer experience, but also powered by the increase in AI and analytic expertise, powered by the cloud."

- Chris Barnard, Vice President, Infrastructure and Telecoms (Europe), IDC

Additional Resources:

Launch Blog: Juniper Support Insights: Transforming Network Operations with AI-Driven Support

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks is dedicated to dramatically simplifying network operations and driving superior experiences for end users. Our solutions deliver industry-leading insight, automation, security and AI to drive real business results. We believe that powering connections will bring us closer together while empowering us all to solve the world's greatest challenges of well-being, sustainability and equality. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks ( www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

category-enterprise

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211102006011/en/