CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Juniper Networks Extends AI-Driven Support To Entire Junos Portfolio To Streamline Operator Efficiencies And Maximize End User Experiences

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

Juniper Networks (JNPR) - Get Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Report, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced a new support solution driven by artificial intelligence that delivers holistic visibility and insights across its entire Junos portfolio. As a cornerstone of its experience-first networking vision and expanding upon proven AI-driven support and operations, Juniper Support Insights easily and securely connects customers' networks to the cloud for improved network and operational efficiency.

"The use of data and automation are redefining how customer experience is delivered. Juniper Support Insights represents a major step forward in how we're transforming services with a focus on personalized, proactive and predictive experience leveraging AI and cloud," said Derrell James, EVP of Juniper Global Services. "With a new level of end-to-end visibility and actionable intelligence, Juniper is making it easier for service providers, enterprises and partners to optimize the operation of their networks."

Easy and Secure to Connect, Collect and Curate

Juniper Support Insights was designed to address the operational and support requirements of some of Juniper's largest customers. Independent of the size or breadth of the network, Juniper AI-driven support simplifies connecting Junos-based customer platforms (ACX Series, EX Series, MX Series, PTX Series, QFX Series and SRX Series) to the Juniper cloud. Data can then be quickly collected, correlated with Juniper-specific knowledge (known defects, contract status, End of Life/End of Support (EOL/EOS), product knowledge bases, security vulnerabilities) and then curated into actionable insights. The solution offers:

  • Ease of use: Customers have the choice of Device Direct to Cloud (DDC) or Device to Collector to Cloud (DCC) connection and data collect modes. The latter includes a fully managed Lightweight Collector (LWC) with automated provisioning. Both connection modes feature software-in-place operation that obviates the need to upgrade or install software on either collector or network devices.
  • Security and privacy: Data privacy, security and efficiency are maintained using a principle of least necessary device fact data collection. Zero-Residual Footprint (ZRF) and the use of ephemeral computing ensures that no data artifacts are stored anywhere permanently and helps to avoid data leakage. All data flows are TLS (Transport Layer Security) encrypted.
  • Dynamic scalability: The Lightweight Collector in DCC operations mode is designed to handle large deployments and each supports up to 20,000 network devices.

Portal to Actionable Intelligence

Juniper Support Insights includes access to a secure portal used to manage device onboarding and discovery, as well as a view into operational dashboards and reports. The dashboard provides a summary of holistic operational health metrics and insights for the entire network. Standard reports include detailed analysis into areas such as hardware and software inventory (chassis level all the way to transceivers and all serialized components, logical/physical interfaces, OS versions), exposure covering EOL/EOS and much more. Enhanced custom reports are also available via the Juniper Advanced Care services team.

Experience-First Services

As part of Juniper's commitment to transform the customer experience and make it personalized and proactive, current Juniper Care customers are automatically entitled to the value-added Juniper Support Insights option. To onboard the solution, they will need to work with their sales team, Resident Engineer or Service Manager.

Additional digital support tools available through Juniper Care include a personalized self-service portal, 24/7 digital assistant, service APIs for integration into third party systems, government support and partner renewals.

Supporting Quotes:

"Having access to actionable insights through Juniper's new solution called Juniper Support Insights will help streamline our network operations, which will allow for increased network visibility, reduced troubleshooting times and stability for all of our users. Seamless patient experience is central to our mission at Northeast Georgia Health System. With support services from Juniper, our IT team will be able to continue working side-by-side with our clinical partners, ensuring that our hospital staff can deliver quality patient care."

- Chris Paravate, CIO of Northeast Georgia Health System

"IDC sees a fundamental shift in the network life-cycle services space: away from reactive, manual actions to a more agile, predictive and preemptive approach. This is on the one hand driven by the core role of networking solutions in the digital world, where any downtime can impact customer experience, but also powered by the increase in AI and analytic expertise, powered by the cloud."

- Chris Barnard, Vice President, Infrastructure and Telecoms (Europe), IDC

Additional Resources:

  • Launch Blog: Juniper Support Insights: Transforming Network Operations with AI-Driven Support

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks is dedicated to dramatically simplifying network operations and driving superior experiences for end users. Our solutions deliver industry-leading insight, automation, security and AI to drive real business results. We believe that powering connections will bring us closer together while empowering us all to solve the world's greatest challenges of well-being, sustainability and equality. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks ( www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

category-enterprise

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211102006011/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Netrush Acquires Sellozo, AI-driven Martech Company Supporting Billions In Transactions

VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netrush , the eCommerce accelerator partnering with premium brands providing teams, technology, strategy, and infrastructure to thrive on Amazon, has acquired Sellozo in a deal believed essential for supporting today's digital-first brands. Sellozo is an AI-driven Amazon PPC software platform engineered to support,...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Juniper Networks Chosen To Build International Network Infrastructure Of The Future For UPC Poland

Juniper Networks (JNPR) - Get Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Report, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that it has been selected by UPC Poland, Liberty Global's largest revenue-generating operation in Central and Eastern Europe and Poland's largest cable TV operator, to provide a new, 400G-ready network to power UPC Poland's international core infrastructure. UPC Poland's network provides broadband internet, digital television, mobile and digital telephony (VoIP) services to millions of consumers and a range of 1G/per second business voice and data services. Juniper is uniquely positioned to deliver this experience-first network that is required to meet the growing needs of the market, expectations of UPC Poland's customers and operational imperatives.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

CalAmp and FAIRWAYiQ Partner to Enhance Golfer Experience, Lower Costs and Improve Course Operational Efficiency

CalAmp, a connected intelligence company helping businesses and people track, monitor and recover vital assets with real-time visibility and insights, announced it is providing its CalAmp Telematics Cloud (CTC) and edge computing devices to enhance FAIRWAYiQ’s golf course operations and golf cart fleet management platform – a unique opportunity that shows the extensibility of CalAmp’s telematics cloud and edge device platform. This partnership brings CalAmp’s leading fleet and asset tracking solutions from the road to the golf course, enabling FAIRWAYiQ to provide course operators with real-time visibility over gameplay and operations—connected intelligence at the edge to optimize course maintenance, player pace-of-play and, ultimately, each golfer’s experience.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juniper Networks#Operational Efficiency#Cloud Computing#End User#Cloud Infrastructure#Jnpr Rrb Report#Junos#Juniper Support Insights#Juniper Global Services#Juniper Ai#Acx Series#Device Direct To Cloud#Ddc
Forbes

Here’s Why Juniper Networks Stock Is Not Your Best Networking Bet

We think that F5 Networks Inc. currently is a better pick compared to Juniper Networks Inc.. FFIV stock trades at about 41x trailing earnings, slightly lower than JNPR, whose P/E multiple stands at 45x. Further, FFIV has a P/EBIT ratio of 33.5x, much lower than JNPR’s 42x. Does this gap in the companies’ valuations make sense? We don’t think so. While both companies have benefited from the pandemic due to a general rise in demand for networking security and products, both have also seen a steady decline in margins over the years due to rising costs and lower average selling prices. While, FFIV has seen a stable rise in revenues from $2 billion in FY ’16 to $2.5 billion on an LTM basis (FFIV’s fiscal years ends in September), its EBIT margins have slipped from 27.4% to 14.4% over the same period. However, JNPR has seen revenue slide from $5 billion in FY ’16 to $4.6 billion on an LTM basis, with EBIT margins dropping to less than a third, from 17.8% to 4.8% over the same period.
STOCKS
thefastmode.com

Juniper Networks to Power Paltel Group with Space/power-conscious Network

Juniper Networks announced that it has been selected by Paltel Group, Palestine’s leading telecommunications company, to upgrade and develop parts of its network and infrastructure through the installation of a simplified and space/power-conscious network to deliver fixed and mobile services for its business and residential subscriber bases. Paltel Group has...
TECHNOLOGY
SDTimes.com

Digital.ai updates DevOps portfolio to improve efficiency in software planning

Digital.ai has announced several releases across its portfolio of Agile and DevOps products. Updates include Digital.ai Agility 21.3, Digital.ai Release 10.3, and Digital.ai Deploy 10.3. Digital.ai Agility 21.3 includes usability improvements, such as checking that required fields in tasks are completed before a story or defect is closed, and columns...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Ivanti Extends Neurons Platform to Help Customers Further Improve Network Security, Automate Compliance, and Maximize Productivity

Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures, and services IT assets from cloud to edge, announced three new integrated solutions: Ivanti Neurons for Secure Access, Ivanti Neurons for Project Portfolio Management (PPM), and Ivanti Neurons for Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC). With these releases, Ivanti continues to deliver on its mission of enabling and securing the Everywhere Workplace, empowering employees to use various devices to securely access corporate networks, data, and services as they work from different locations.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Software
aithority.com

Lakeside Software Unveils Prevent, An Intuitive Application that Enables the Entire IT Support Chain to Proactively Improve Digital Employee Experience

Lakeside’s Digital Experience Cloud 10.0 Introduces Powerful A.I. Enhancements for Proactive Operations Unlocking IT’s Full Potential to Improve Service Through Predictive Intervention. Lakeside Software, the leader in digital experience management (DEM), introduces Lakeside Prevent, a core application within Lakeside’s updated Digital Experience Cloud platform, that drives service desk transformation from...
SOFTWARE
SDTimes.com

Great software is driven by a great developer experience

Driven by COVID-19, everything from digital transformation initiatives to customer expectations have accelerated. As consumers reflect on how much they have come to rely on websites and apps over the last 18 months, they have deep firsthand experience with how technology can make their lives simpler and easier. It’s now up to companies to effectively deliver on these expectations, and the foundation for that is to empower their developers, engineers, and security operators with the tools and infrastructure required to foster a quality developer experience.
COMPUTERS
thefastmode.com

Nokia Extends its Industrial Portfolio of Ruggedized Devices

Nokia recently announced it is extending its Industrial portfolio of ruggedized devices to allow more enterprises to connect teams and equipment in demanding environments using private wireless networks. New 5G SA devices complete the portfolio and include a highly durable smartphone, fieldrouters and 5G millimeter wave (mmW) hotspot providing even...
ELECTRONICS
thefastmode.com

UPC Poland Taps Juniper's 400G-ready Network to Power International Core Infra

UPC Poland, Liberty Global’s largest revenue-generating operation in Central and Eastern Europe and Poland’s largest cable TV operator, has selected Juniper Network to provide a new, 400G-ready network to power UPC Poland’s international core infrastructure. UPC Poland’s network provides broadband internet, digital television, mobile and digital telephony (VoIP) services to...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Maximizing Data Driven Business Growth: GfK Launches AI-Supported Intelligence Platform “gfknewron” in the Middle East

GfK, a leading provider of consumer and market intelligence, analytics and consulting services, launches gfknewron, its integrated, AI-powered software platform in the Middle East. gfknewron is an important step in GfK’s transformation from classical market researcher towards an AI-powered data analytics and consulting company. Companies can now access market, consumer and brand data from a single source of truth to answer questions like: What was bought where and at what price? Who bought it and why? What should I do next to grow my business? The AI-supported predictions and practical guidance will support sustainable business growth.
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

Wind River Supports Intel Industrial SoCs Designed For Real-Time And AI-Driven Intelligent Systems

Wind River, a global leader in delivering software for intelligent systems, announced support for Intel Atom x6000 Series and Intel Pentium and Celeron N and J Series processors and 11th Gen Intel Core processors and Intel Celeron processors. This development is part of a multi-year effort to optimize Wind River software for Intel industrial system-on-a-chip offerings (SoCs).
COMPUTERS
NewsTimes

Spend Less on Copywriting with This Efficient AI

In a competitive digital environment, every company is looking for an edge over the competition. So when the statistics show that 72 percent of marketers say content marketing increases engagement, it's important to pay attention. While creating a comprehensive content marketing plan takes significant time and financial investment, it doesn't have to be nearly as much as you think. With Peppertype.ai Content Generator, it's about as efficient and budget-friendly as it gets. Grab a starter plan on sale for just $149 (reg. $300).
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

Juniper Networks meets Wall Street expectations in Q3, brings in net revenue of $1.18 billion

Networking equipment company Juniper Networks delivered better-than-expected third-quarter financial results, reporting non-GAAP net income of $152 million, an increase of 5% year-over-year. The non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are $0.46, and net revenue is $1.188 billion, nearly matching Wall Street's expectations of $1.2 billion and $0.46 per share earnings. Juniper...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
itechpost.com

The Ultimate AI Support Experience For Business

You must've noticed that artificial intelligence is gaining traction in a variety of businesses and occupations. AI is transforming how we operate, connecting with businesses, and even leading to the emergence of a new category of superhuman employees. However, the function of AI in customer service is highly remarkable -...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Wondershare and Windows 11: Creating Efficiency for Users

Wondershare products are now compatible with Windows 11. Over the decades, leading creative software company, Wondershare has prided itself on its commitment to constant innovation—designing products to help beginner and professional users alike achieve their creative potential. In keeping up with the latest tech updates, Wondershare has announced that all their products, including Filmora, PDFelement, InClowdz, EdrawMax , EdrawMind, Anireel, and UniConverter, which can be downloaded from the Windows Store, are now compatible with the newly released Windows 11.
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
64K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy