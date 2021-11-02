CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Justice Department sues to stop Penguin Random House's purchase of Simon & Schuster

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Justice Department is suing to block Penguin Random House's proposed acquisition of Simon & Schuster, arguing that the combination of the two book business giants "would likely harm competition in the publishing industry." Tuesday's complaint in United States District Court is one of the first major antitrust actions...

TheDailyBeast

Feds Sue to Stop Penguin From Becoming Two-Thirds of the Publishing Industry

The Justice Department filed an antitrust suit Tuesday to block an American publishing giant’s proposed acquisition of one of its main rivals. Penguin Random House, owned by the German conglomerate Bertelsmann and itself the product of a merger, announced last year that it had reached an agreement to acquire Simon & Schuster for $2.75 billion. The Justice Department alleges in its suit that the takeover would create an anticompetitive “publishing behemoth.” Five large companies control the majority of American publishing, and the takeover of Simon & Schuster by a rival would make four. Penguin is already the largest among the five by a vast margin. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement, “If the world’s largest book publisher is permitted to acquire one of its biggest rivals, it will have unprecedented control over this important industry… Post-merger, the merged firm and its next largest competitor would account for more than two-thirds of that market.” Penguin’s lawyer said in a statement, “The government should only be challenging those mergers where they can prove that, as a result of the combination, consumers are going to be harmed — typically in the form of higher prices. And here there is no such evidence.”
U.S. POLITICS
Vulture

Biden Administration Sues to Halt $2 Billion Simon & Schuster Acquisition

On Tuesday, the United States Department of Justice sued to prevent Penguin Random House from acquiring its publishing rival Simon & Schuster in a $2.18 billion deal that would have seen America’s largest publisher grow significantly larger. Penguin Random House is already the result of a merger between Penguin Group and Random House in 2013; if the Simon & Schuster purchase were to go through uncontested, the U.S.’s big-five publishers would become only four, with Penguin taking up a more outsize share of the market than it already does. The New York Times reports that this lawsuit is in line with President Biden’s aggressive position on enforcing antitrust policies, having stacked the DoJ, the FTC, and his own special counsel with anti-big-tech thought leaders critical of Amazon and Facebook.
U.S. POLITICS
mynews13.com

DOJ files antitrust suit to block Penguin acquisition of Simon & Schuster

The Department of Justice filed a civil antitrust lawsuit on Tuesday to block Penguin Random House, the largest book publisher in the U.S., from acquiring rival Simon & Schuster, alleging that the merger would create a "publishing behemoth," that would harm both authors and consumers. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in...
U.S. POLITICS
wmleader.com

US lawsuit seeks to block Penguin, Simon & Schuster deal

The US Justice Department filed a lawsuit on Tuesday aimed at stopping Penguin Random House, the world’s biggest book publisher, from buying Simon & Schuster, according to a court filing. In November, German media group Bertelsmann, which owns Penguin Random House, agreed to pay $2.175 billion in cash to buy...
U.S. POLITICS
#Department Of Justice #Simon Schuster #Bertelsmann
U.S. POLITICS

