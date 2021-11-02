Clinical Trials Link Systemic Inflammatory Disorders to Cardiovascular Disease Risk

Background and Objectives Progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML) is a disabling neurologic disorder resulting from the infection of the CNS by JC polyomavirus in immunocompromised individuals. For the last 2 decades, increasing use of immunotherapies leads to iatrogenic PML. Iatrogenic PML is often associated with signs of inflammation at onset (inflammatory PML) and/or after treatment withdrawal immune reconstitution inflammatory syndrome (PML-IRIS). Although immune reconstitution is a key element for viral clearance, it may also be harmful and induce clinical worsening. A C-C chemokine receptor type 5 (CCR5) antagonist (maraviroc) has been proposed to prevent and/or limit the deleterious immune responses underlying PML-IRIS. However, the data to support its use remain scarce and disputed.

