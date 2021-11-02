CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinical Trials Link Systemic Inflammatory Disorders to Cardiovascular Disease Risk

By Hayden E. Klein
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe review found an association between systemic inflammatory disorders and increased risk of cardiovascular disease, encouraging discussions with patients regarding statin therapy. Clinical trials are being conducted to test whether disease-specific anti-inflammatory therapies will reduce cardiovascular risk, according to a review published in Current Opinion in Cardiology. Patients with...

