The 25-year Energy As A Service Project With Cleantech Integrator, Ameresco, Makes JP II The First Retrofitted Carbon Neutral School In Canada. (Photo: Business Wire)

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

Ameresco, Inc., (AMRC) - Get Ameresco, Inc. Class A Report, a leading cleantech integrator specializing in eliminating the carbon emissions of buildings, energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced the commercial operation of its carbon reduction, energy savings, and smart grid project with the London District Catholic School Board's (LDCSB) John Paul II Catholic Secondary School (JP II). The comprehensive microgrid and facility renewal project makes JP II Canada's first retrofitted carbon neutral school, a historic step in the country's efforts to meet progressive climate change targets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211102006006/en/

The 25-year Energy as a Service project with cleantech integrator, Ameresco, makes JP II the first retrofitted carbon neutral school in Canada. (Photo: Business Wire)

Upgrades made to the educational facility include the installation of 2,700 covered carport solar panels (providing 825 kW DC of power), piping for a geothermal heating and cooling system, a 2.2MWh electrical energy storage system and 4 electric vehicle charging stations. Implemented improvements will greatly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, previously required to heat, cool and provide electricity to the school, to near zero and remove approximately 277 tons of carbon on a yearly basis. All of these efforts help advance the country's ' Investing in Canada' infrastructure plan, which pushes for the prioritization of energy-efficient buildings and smart grids.

By utilizing the innovative Energy as a Service (EaaS) financial model, Ameresco implemented solutions that not only helped JP II become completely energy self-sufficient, but that also delivered significant cost savings from a 68% reduction in baseline electricity costs. Ameresco helped secure an investment of $4.5 million from Natural Resources Canada's Energy Innovation Program. The school also received funding from the Independent Electricity System Operator' s Grid Innovation Fund to demonstrate how the system could also provide both the local and bulk transmission grid with emission free energy and ancillary support services to the electricity grid.

"This project embodies how the electricity system is evolving, allowing a school to use a suite of emerging technologies to save energy costs and reduce emissions," says Katherine Sparkes, Director of Innovation, Research and Development at the IESO. "What's really innovative about this project is that it will allow us as grid operator to test how John Paul II Catholic Secondary School can contribute to the reliability and affordability of the provincial grid."

Ameresco has worked with the LDCSB on a variety of projects worth more than $50 million across LDSCB facilities during the last 10 years.

The work done at JP II positions the school as a national leader in carbon reductions and a model for not only other educational facilities throughout Canada, but all facilities across all sectors, proving that construction of a carbon-free facility is a technically viable option.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the London District Catholic School Board by collaborating on such a monumental project," said Bob McCullough, President, Ameresco Canada. "Our work with JP II is a wonderful illustration of how a complex project seemingly far beyond a facility's budget can be completed through flexible funding and adaptation. This sets the stage for how other educational institutions can implement infrastructures to achieve carbon neutral goals in the future."

Construction for the project was completed in May 2021.

To learn more about the energy efficiency solutions offered by Ameresco, visit www.ameresco.com/energy-efficiency/.

About Ameresco, Inc.Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (AMRC) - Get Ameresco, Inc. Class A Report is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and the United Kingdom. Ameresco's sustainability services in support of clients' pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility's energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About John Paul II Catholic Secondary SchoolThe current John Paul II Catholic Secondary School, completed in 1991, is located in London, Ontario, Canada and is part of the London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB). The LDCSB system has more than 23,000 students in 43 elementary and 9 secondary schools, providing young people with a full range of education experiences from Junior Kindergarten through to the completion of sec​ondary school. In addition, Continuing Education for adult learners is available.​​

About the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO)The IESO operates Ontario's power grid 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, ensuring Ontarians receive a reliable and cost-effective source of power when and where they need it. It works with sector partners and engages with communities across Ontario to plan and prepare for the province's electricity needs now and into the future. The IESO's Grid Innovation Fund advances innovative opportunities to achieve electricity bill savings for Ontario ratepayers by funding projects that either enable customers to better manage their energy consumption or that reduce the costs associated with maintaining reliable operation of the province's grid.

The announcement of achieving commercial operations for an energy asset is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from the energy asset, of the company's overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company's overall total assets in development or operation. This project was included in our previously reported assets in operation as of September 30, 2021.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211102006006/en/

