VAN NUYS (CBSLA) – A vehicle struck a restaurant Sunday evening in Van Nuys, killing a patron and injuring five other people. The victim that died at the scene has now been identified as Connie Levinson, 53, of Woodland Hills. The person’s name was previously withheld pending family notification. Paramedics were evaluating five others, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The driver, now identified as 18-year old Luis Carrillo-Castaneda, was reportedly taking part in a street takeover. A street takeover is when racers or members of car clubs work together to take over a stretch of a street or intersection to perform various stunts...

TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO