Vandalia, OH

VIDEO: Vandalia boy leaves his candy for other children in empty trick-or-treat bowl

 5 days ago

VANDALIA — A good deed by a 9-year-old Vandalia boy on Halloween night is warming the hearts of many online.

Upon noticing one house’s bowl had run out of candy, Dylan Suiter took it upon himself to offer up his own candy, which homeowner Cara Evans caught on her surveillance camera.

“He seemed excited to do it, it was really touching,” Evans told us. “I was in tears and so was my daughter!”

The family had run out of candy sooner than expected, but were delighted to share the video on the group Facebook page “All Things Vandalia.” The post now has over 1200 reactions.

In the video, Suiter starts to walk away after realizing the house had no candy, but then pauses, jumps up and down a bit, and puts some of his own candy in the bowl.

His mother, Sarah Suiter, says the Vandalia City Council even honored Dylan during a meeting Monday night.

Some online have offered to reimburse Dylan for his candy, send him gift cards, and thank you notes, but the Suiters say this was simply meant to be a good deed. “It’s crazy how far one little random act of kindness can go,” his mother says.

Dylan is in the fourth grade and his mother says he is a proud honor roll student and hockey player. And for those wondering, he was dressed up as Ryan Reynolds from the movie “Free Guy” for Halloween.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3js6sJ_0ckFhHK800
Dylan Suiter Dylan Suiter dresses as Ryan Reynolds' character from the movie "Free Guy."

Vandalia, OH
Ohio Society
