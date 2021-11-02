CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AIR MILES® Launches Card Linked Offers, Giving Collectors More Miles At More Brands

By PR Newswire
 5 days ago

Collectors can link any Canadian-issued Mastercard to their AIR MILES card and earn at Canada's favourite brands like Subway ® , Indigo.ca, Boston Pizza and more!

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Following a transformational brand relaunch with the promise of significant program enhancements, the AIR MILES Reward Program is excited to announce the launch of Card Linked Offers. Collectors will be able to reach their dreams faster when they link any Canadian-issued Mastercard to their AIR MILES card for exciting offers at popular brands. Now, that's gravy.

For a limited time, beginning November 2, 2021, collectors will be able to earn bonus Miles on qualifying purchases at select merchants, all without needing to show their AIR MILES card!

This exciting new promotion features offers from some of Canada's favourite brands, including Subway ® , Indigo.ca, Boston Pizza, Sephora, Mary Brown's Chicken, Via Rail, Kernels Popcorn, The Shoe Company, Frank and Oak and BeaverTails.

In three quick steps, AIR MILES is making it easier to reach your next reward sooner:

  • Link your cards: Visit airmilescardlink.ca to link any Canadian-issued Mastercard to your AIR MILES card.
  • Shop the offers: Enjoy limited-time offers when you pay for eligible purchases with your linked credit card at participating brands.
  • Reap the rewards: Watch the bonus Miles add up, bringing you closer to your next reward.

Plus, collectors who link and use their BMO AIR MILES Mastercard can get even more Miles with the base Miles earned on each transaction plus the bonus Miles from these special offers!

"Our Card Linked Offers program provides an entirely new way for collectors to earn Miles at some of Canada's favourite brands," said Blair Cameron, President and CEO, AIR MILES Reward Program. "Initiatives like Card Linked Offers reinforce AIR MILES' commitment to providing Canadians with an enhanced loyalty program that offers more choice, flexibility, and value than ever before."

To link your cards and check out the limited-time offers available in your region, visit airmilescardlink.ca.

About the AIR MILES Reward ProgramThe AIR MILES Reward Program is Canada's most recognized loyalty program, with nearly 10 million active collector accounts, representing approximately two-thirds of all Canadian households. AIR MILES collectors get Miles at more than 300 leading Canadian, global, and online brands and at thousands of retail and service locations across the country. It is the only loyalty program of its kind to give collectors the flexibility and choice to use Miles on aspirational rewards such as merchandise, travel, events, and attractions, instantly, in-store or online, through AIR MILES Cash at participating partner locations.

For more information, visit: www.airmiles.ca .

SOURCE AIR MILES Reward Program

