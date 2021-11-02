CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Russian security chief meets with CIA director in Moscow

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0ckFgYpm00

A top Russian security official met the visiting chief of the Central Intelligence Agency on Tuesday, a rare encounter amid tensions between Moscow and Washington.

Nikolai Patrushev, the powerful secretary of the Kremlin's Security Council, met CIA Director William Burns in Moscow to discuss U.S.-Russian relations, Patrushev's office said in a statement without providing any details.

Ties between the two countries have badly frayed over Russia's interference with U.S. election s and 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, its support for a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine, hacking attacks and other irritants.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a June summit in Geneva in an attempt to make relations between their nations more stable and predictable.

They agreed to launch consultations on arms control and cybersecurity while noting areas of continued disagreement.

Speaking last month, Putin described relations with Washington as “quite constructive” and said he personally has developed “working, stable relations” with Biden. The Russian leader voiced hope that mutual interests would eventually help normalize U.S.-Russia ties.

Patrushev, a longtime close associate of Putin's, is considered one of Russia's most influential officials.

Speaking at an online panel Tuesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov noted that U.S.-Russian relations are more troubled now than they were even at the height of the Cold War and called for quick moves to reduce tensions.

He particularly hailed arms control consultations that followed the Geneva summit and voiced hope they could achieve progress.

Ryabkov lamented the U.S. Embassy’s decision to stop issuing non-immigrant visas to Russians and encouraged Washington to send additional consular staff to resume normal operations.

Russia and the U.S. exchanged several rounds of diplomat expulsions and took other steps restricting the activities of their respective diplomatic missions amid growing tensions over the past years.

As part of trading diplomatic blows, Russia banned the U.S. Embassy from hiring local residents. The embassy has said the move forced it to reduce its consular staff by 75% and cut most U.S. citizen services as well as non-immigrant visa processing for non-diplomatic travel.

A senior U.S. official told reporters last month that the U.S. Embassy in Moscow has shrunk from about 1,200 in 2017 to approximately 120, a dramatic reduction.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the subject, said the personnel shortage made it difficult to continue with anything other than a caretaker presence at the embassy, adding that the Russian government is aware of that and progress must be made soon.

——

AP Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee in Washington contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Mercury News

Friedman: Would Russia or China help us if we were invaded by space aliens?

In a recent essay on great-power competition and climate change, Rob Litwak, an arms control expert at the Wilson Center, recalled a question that President Ronald Reagan posed to Mikhail Gorbachev, the Soviet leader, after they took a walk during their 1985 Lake Geneva summit. As Gorbachev put it later:...
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

WHO chief meets Russian FM Lavrov at G20, agree to strengthen health architecture

Geneva [Switzerland], October 31 (ANI): Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and both leaders came to the idea of strengthening the global health architecture. "Met Sergey Lavrov ... at the G20RomeSummitagreed we must strengthen the health architecture,...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Nikolai Patrushev
Reuters

Moscow locks down as Russian COVID-19 deaths surge to new highs

MOSCOW, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The Russian capital brought in its strictest COVID-19 related lockdown measures in more than a year on Thursday as nationwide one-day pandemic deaths and infections hit new highs amid slow vaccination take-up across the world's biggest country. Moscow's partial lockdown, in which only essential shops...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moscow#Security Council#Cia#Kremlin#The U S Embassy#Russians
Daily Mail

Putin orders Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slams his own relatives for refusing to take the covid vaccine - as the country battles record deaths amid measly 32% jab uptake

Vladimir Putin has ordered all Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slammed the public - including his own relatives - for its vaccine hesitancy. The Kremlin reported a consecutive record daily Covid toll with 1,028 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total fatalities to 226,353 - by far the highest in Europe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Independent

Putin in sexist put-down of CNBC anchor: ‘Beautiful woman ... I’m telling her one thing. She instantly tells me the opposite’

Russian President Vladimir Putin condescendingly called a US journalist “beautiful” and “pretty” after accusing her of not understanding his explanation about a stand-off with Europe over gas supplies.Mr Putin became irritated with CNBC’s Abu Dhabi-based anchor Hadley Gamble as she pressed him for answers about whether Russia was weaponising its stranglehold on natural gas supplies to Europe.During the interview, held before a live audience during Russian Energy Week in Moscow, Mr Putin said the claims were “complete nonsense” and that Russia was a reliable energy partner.“Beautiful woman, pretty, I’m telling her one thing. She instantly tells me the opposite...
POLITICS
The Independent

Biden says there is ‘no need’ for ‘physical conflict’ with China despite rising tensions

President Joe Biden said there will be no need for the US to engage in a “physical conflict” with China and he does not worry about one starting despite rising tensions between Washington and Beijing. Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday prior to departing the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow, Mr Biden was asked if the potential for armed conflict between the two world powers had grown because of recent Chinese weapons tests, including one of a hypersonic missile last month.Mr Biden replied: “Am I worried about an armed conflict or some that accidentally occurring with China? No,...
U.S. POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

441K+
Followers
112K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy