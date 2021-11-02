I Took a Deep Dive Into Zoë Kravitz's Outfits, and Now I Need These 8 Basics

Halle Berry is embracing comfortable fall fashion with her latest outfit. While out with her boyfriend, Van Hunt, on Tuesday, the “Catwoman” actress strutted down the streets of New York wearing a long textured brown coat that was complete with wide pockets. She complemented the jacket with bedazzled baggy jeans embellished with glittering rhinestones. Rolling up the cuffs, Berry showed off her laced black booties by Schutz that featured chunky 4-inch heels and lug soles. Her shoes, which retail for $158, are an apt choice as booties are a major fall staple. When it came to accessories, she kept it simple by only sporting a dainty gold necklace and a chunky gold ring on her right hand. The “Bruised” star styled her highlighted hair in loose waves as her bangs swept over her eyes. Berry has earned her style icon status ever since she stepped onto the scene in the 1980s. If you scroll through her Instagram account, you are likely to find some inspiration for your next look. She even goes back into the archives every now and then to reflect on some of her most memorable fashion moments. See more of Halle Berry’s style over the years.

