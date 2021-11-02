CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IIROC Trading Halt - EXG

 5 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: ExGen Resources Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: EXG

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 11:34 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

