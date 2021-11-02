CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
kotatv.com

Local author 'collects nightmares' for bone-chilling horror stories

SD Mines students demonstrate how fun science can be to a younger audience. Real-life “F.R.I.E.N.D.S” turn to surrogacy after beating death sentence. After a fight with ulcerative colitis and prognosis of one year to live, Rachel and Ross Pfeifle have done just about everything they can to start a family of their own and now, things are coming to fruition.
Tehechapi News

Young author to hold book signing for 'Soulstream'

Local comic creator Saida Woolf has teamed up with the Tehachapi Museum for her first Tehachapi book signing of her newly released graphic novel, "Soulstream." It will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 on the front porch of the historic Errea House, 311 S. Green St.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Haverhill Gazette

Young author finds his niche in writing children's adventure books

HAVERHILL — Dressed in his gear and toting a camera, Mitchell Foy set out on an adventure to photograph whatever came across his path. He thought he’d encounter a red fox, a deer or maybe a family of turkeys or other woodland creatures. “That’s when I found footprints of a...
HAVERHILL, MA
Daily Evergreen

Horror books outdo horror movies

I am not going to tell you that no horror movies have made me close my eyes. The sound effects, cinematography, the gore and the scares are real. The jump scares are the worst. I might scream and yell, but the fear leaves as I leave the theater. Julia Esakoff,...
Entertainment
WABE

Atlanta author Shanna Miles’ debut novel explores young Black love through time and space

In literary fiction, parallel timelines, cross-generational stories and shifting narrator perspectives are the tools of truly ambitious writers. Shanna Miles’ debut young adult novel “For All Time“ incorporates them all in a time-traveling love story where two main characters, Tamar and Feyard, find each other in multiple reincarnations across several centuries.
ATLANTA, GA
News-Herald

New horror novel 'Fremonsters' set in author's hometown

Fremont native and 2002 St. Joe graduate Amy Marie Strausbaugh will return to town this month to promote her newest book, a middle-grade fantasy horror novel entitled “Fremonsters.”. Strausbaugh, who goes by the pen name “Amy Marie,” will host a book release and Halloween costume party at Rutherford B. Hayes...
FREMONT, OH
WSAZ

Haunted Majestic meet and greet with horror artist and author

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You can meet Lynne Hansen and Jeff Strand at the Haunted Majestic on Saturday, October 30 from 7-11 p.m. Atlanta-based horror artist Lynne Hansen will be visiting the Haunted Majestic to share her art alongside 13 horror writers from the West Virginia chapter of the Horror Writers Association. She created a special piece of art for the event, and all profits from the sale of the piece will benefit the Haunted Majestic’s charity for the night, Little Victories Animal Rescue, the tri-state’s only no-kill shelter.
HUNTINGTON, WV
j-14.com

Exclusive‘Goosebumps’ Author R.L. Stine Reveals the ‘Unsophisticated’ Horror Topic He’ll Never Write About

What scares a horror book writer? Goosebumps author R.L. Stine says there’s not much that terrifies him, especially after all these years of creating scary stories. “Nothing scares me,” the famed author, 78, tells J-14 exclusively. “Either something’s missing in my brain — and, when I read a scary book or I go to a scary movie, I’m the one who’s laughing. Horror makes me laugh. I never get scared.”
mnhs.org

Native Author

November is Native American Heritage Month. In honor of this, we will highlight contemporary creators weekly who are adding to the cultural landscape of Minnesota and beyond in a variety of fields. This week’s focus is on writing. While there are many wonderful Native writers from Minnesota, Louise Erdrich stands...
Emerald Media

The author is undead

One of the greatest literary debates is whether or not the author is dead. The argument centers around the idea that a writer’s intentions for their work is meaningless (or dead) in comparison to a reader’s interpretation of it. Since Roland Barthes’ 1967 essay, “The Death of the Author,” — in which Barthes argued, “To give a text an Author is to impose a limit on that text” — the question of how attached a creator should be to their work has been raised. Should an author’s intentions and biases matter when deconstructing a work?
Fairfield Mirror

The Hayride of Horror!

I, for one, absolutely love Halloween and always have. But I especially love being scared. Ever since I was a little girl I loved going to haunted houses and hayrides with my family and friends. As you get older, though, it becomes harder and harder to get scared. You start...
FAIRFIELD, CT
OCRegister

Young author doesn’t let dyslexia stop her from sharing stories and lessons

There was a time when Kiara Smith didn’t enjoy reading at all. Trying to get her to read anything was a daily challenge, her mother Katrina Smith said. But now, Kiara, a third grader at Mariposa Elementary School in Brea, doesn’t only enjoy reading books. She enjoys writing them as well – so much so she has authored four, with a fifth book on the way.
aiptcomics

‘Horror Noire’ review: Anthology showcases Black horror

Horror Noire is a follow up to the 2019 documentary of the same name. The anthology is a showcase of Black horror from Black directors and screenwriters. The stories range from familiar creatures to psychological terror. The segments have good variety. ‘Brand of Evil’ deals with themes of greed and community while ‘Sundown’ is a sillier monster story. This keeps things fresh as Horror Noire runs around two and a half hours. Even split into six different segments, this is a long movie.
abc27.com

Author Spotlight : How We found Our Pride : Letters to a Young Queer

Writers from across the mid-state joined forces to draft letters to their past selves, and future young people in the LGBTQIA+ community. “How We Found Our Pride: Letters to a Young Queer” was a project headed by Floyd Stokes, he joins us to discuss the project along with contributor, HACC President Dr. Ski.
thesewaneepurple.org

horror-scopes

Aries: It’s a Wednesday night. The fog has rolled in and an owl hoots every few seconds. You walk by the dead remains of ATO on your way to BOGO. A shiver runs down your spine. Death lingers here. Leave before you become one of the fallen. Taurus: If Pisces...
The Guardian

Friends and Strangers review – wanderings around Sydney make for deadpan drama

Australian writer-director James Vaughan’s debut feature is a strange exercise in tone and atmosphere. For sure, there are characters who wander around and do stuff – but almost nothing of consequence happens. This film is almost aggressively deadpan and oblique, to a degree that’s almost admirable so long as you feel it’s worth spending 82 minutes of your time watching a cinematic experiment. As one of the characters, a videographer in his 20s named Ray (Fergus Wilson), says about his work: “It’s all real, unless none of it is. It’s all smoke and mirrors.” Indeed, Smoke and Mirrors would be just as good a title, and about as randomly appropriate as the generic title it has already.
