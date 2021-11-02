One of the greatest literary debates is whether or not the author is dead. The argument centers around the idea that a writer’s intentions for their work is meaningless (or dead) in comparison to a reader’s interpretation of it. Since Roland Barthes’ 1967 essay, “The Death of the Author,” — in which Barthes argued, “To give a text an Author is to impose a limit on that text” — the question of how attached a creator should be to their work has been raised. Should an author’s intentions and biases matter when deconstructing a work?

