Just last week, WWE aired its latest midweek PPV, aka the Crown Jewel, leaving a lot of excitement for WWE Universe fans who flocked ringside, but also to those connected from all over the world, via the WWE Network. Among the many great clashes that took place in the Saudi Arabian PPV, there have been great names of excellence such as Bill Goldberg, Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, all athletes who have become protagonists of great battles, who have left their mark in recent storylines of the McMahon-owned company.

WWE ・ 11 DAYS AGO