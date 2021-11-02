IIROC Trading Resumption - EXG

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. (" SOAR" or the " Company") announced today that holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 23,000,000 units may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units commencing on or about November 8, 2021. Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "FLYA" and "FLYA.WT," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FLYA.U." No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of the units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into the Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

