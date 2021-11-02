CHICAGO (CBS) — Lots of people pounded the pavement in the Loop Sunday morning for the Hot Chocolate 15K/5K. The run returned to Chicago this year after going virtual in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Runners and walkers raised funds for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital – helping kids and their families as they battle catastrophic diseases. Two women who participated told us why they loved being out for the run on Sunday – and in years past. “I get the energy from the people and hanging out with my sister-in-law here – we just enjoy it,” said Jeanette Kilo-Smith of Bolingbrook. “We are happy to be alive,” added her sister-in-law. There are Hot Chocolate run-and-walk events in cities around the country. The next one is on Sunday, Nov. 21 in Columbus, Ohio.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO