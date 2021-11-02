The top Apple-Movies-Top-10

The most popular movies on Netflix are all hanging out on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which doesn't tell you exactly how many people are watching the movies, but it does tell you which movies people are watching the most. The Netflix Top 10 Movies list for Tuesday, Nov. 2 throws out all the Halloween movies from the weekend like they were granola bars at the bottom of a trick-or-treat bag. The Army of the Dead prequel Army of Thieves stays at No. 1, and its popularity keeps Army of the Dead in the Top 10 at No. 6 despite the fact that it was released back in May. Three older movies also join the list: the action comedy 21 Jump Street (No. 2), the horror remake When a Stranger Calls (No. 5), and the reptilian travel advisory PSA Snakes on a Plane (No. 7).

