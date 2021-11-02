CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The top Apple-Movies-Top-10

By The Associated Press
Huron Daily Tribune
 5 days ago

8. American Psycho (Uncut Version) 10. Donnie Darko (Anniversary Special...

TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on November 2

The most popular movies on Netflix are all hanging out on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which doesn't tell you exactly how many people are watching the movies, but it does tell you which movies people are watching the most. The Netflix Top 10 Movies list for Tuesday, Nov. 2 throws out all the Halloween movies from the weekend like they were granola bars at the bottom of a trick-or-treat bag. The Army of the Dead prequel Army of Thieves stays at No. 1, and its popularity keeps Army of the Dead in the Top 10 at No. 6 despite the fact that it was released back in May. Three older movies also join the list: the action comedy 21 Jump Street (No. 2), the horror remake When a Stranger Calls (No. 5), and the reptilian travel advisory PSA Snakes on a Plane (No. 7).
Variety

How Blockbusters Like ‘Dune’ and ‘No Time to Die’ Are Helping Imax Evade Box Office Doldrums

There’s been something notable about ticket sales for “Dune,” and not only because the sci-fi adaptation of Frank Herbert’s landmark novel has managed to draw crowds in theaters despite playing simultaneously on HBO Max. In its first weekend of release, half of domestic box office revenues for the Warner Bros. film came from Imax, Dolby and other high-end screens, known in the film business by the unwieldy moniker of premium large formats (PLF). For the average visual-effects heavy tentpole, 30% of ticket sales coming from these venues would have been noteworthy. Overall, “Dune” has made $75 million in North America —...
Popculture

Hit Dreamworks Animated Movie Cracks Netflix's Top 10

Netflix subscribers are showing plenty of love for one animated children's movie several years after its release. The 2015 DreamWorks Animation movie Home has soared to the top of Netflix's streaming charts, becoming one of the most popular titles currently on the platform as it enjoys fresh sets of eyes tuning in to watch.
Big Country 96.9

Stephen King Names The Movie That ‘Lit His Creative Fuse’

When someone has a mind so creative and so twisted, you have to wonder where it all started. Local Bangor, Maine hero Stephen King, is one of a kind. A true legend. He has cranked out more than 60 novels and 200 short stories, with no end in sight, as he is constantly working. Many of these have been turned into features films and TV series. This impressive list speaks for itself, but what the hell, here is a partial list of what he has introduced into the fabric of pop culture.
Beetlejuice
IGN

Top 10 Movie Monsters Of All Time | A CineFix Movie List

For Halloween 2015 we here at CineFix took a look at the best movie monsters of all time. And now, years later, we'd like to do things a little differently. Instead of sorting cinema's greatest creatures, beasts and killers by what kind of monster they are, we're looking at how they make you feel. How are movie monsters designed to elicit emotions from the audience? From disgust to awe to mystery and everything in between, or at least 7 other things in between, here are the top 10 Movie Monsters of All Time, re-listed.
chargervoice.com

Top Ten Halloween Movies

With Halloween rapidly approaching, old traditions of watching Halloween movies with the family, baking sweet treats and getting in the spirit are coming back. With that, let’s look at what I think are top ten Halloween classics ranging from horror to family friendly everyone must watch. Addams Family. Starting off...
edinazephyrus.com

Top 10 horror movies you may not have seen yet

Get in the Halloween spirit with these underrated scary films. “Eraserhead,” the first feature-length film from creative mastermind David Lynch, follows Henry, a young man who becomes the father to a freak alien-like baby after accidentally impregnating his girlfriend. Produced on a budget of only $10,000, “Eraserhead” is filled with beautiful black-and-white cinematography as it dives deep into the depressing mind of a man unhappy with his relationship and life.
AOL Moviefone

Watch Top 10 Movies Starring Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Douglas Johnson, also known as the Rock, one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, became the world's highest-grossing actor. Here are Dwayne Johnson's best movies to watch. Dwayne Johnson's latest action comedy 'Red Notice' with co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot is coming to Netflix on November 12,...
Popculture

Adam Sandler Movie Returns to Netflix Top 10 Despite Bad Reviews

Adam Sandler's horror-comedy film Hubie Halloween is back in Netflix's Top 10 list this weekend despite its generally poor reviews. The movie stars Sandler as a deli worker who is generally mocked by the town for his stupidity, but he takes it upon himself to be the "Halloween Helper" one night per year. While many critics and viewers mocked the movie last fall, it seems like they're revisiting it as the season draws to a close.
Herald Tribune

Top 5 movie picks for Sarasota-Bradenton: Nov. 4-10

This weekend's big release is the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film "Eternals," which heads to theaters Friday, while children's book series adaptation "Clifford the Big Red Dog" debuts simultaneously in theaters and on streaming service Paramount+ on Wednesday. Multiple Oscar contenders also become available to watch this week, including Princess Diana drama "Spencer" and Nella Larsen adaptation "Passing." The latter heads to Netflix, with other at-home options this week including a Tom Hanks sci-fi drama on Apple TV+. Here are this week's highlights.
IGN

Top 10 Fight Scenes of All Time | A CineFix Movie List

In 2014 we tackled the Top 10 Fight Scenes of All Time, and you know what? A lot's changed! There have been some great new fight scenes that deserve recognition, but more than that, the way we look at movies has changed a lot too. So we thought the greatest fight scenes of all time deserves another look. Do we still like the picks we made back then? Or the categories we broke them down into? Here is our first CineFix Re-Listing, the Top 10 Fight Scenes of All Time!
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Coming-of-Age Film

People, for some reason, seem fascinated with the stage of life between childhood and adulthood. Perhaps that is because of physical changes. Or, what happens to people when their experience levels hit a critical milestone. The period is, often, when people leave their homes. What is their first adventure, post early family life? Often college. […]
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Gal Gadot Dishes on ‘Snow White’ Casting, Says ‘Wonder Wonder 3’ Script Is Underway

Gal Gadot will soon take on another iconic character in a live-action adaptation of a classic story: the “Wonder Woman” star is set to play the Evil Queen in Disney’s upcoming “Snow White” remake. Gadot was beaming while speaking for her first time about her villainous Disney role. “I’m so excited,” she told Variety on Wednesday night at the premiere of her new action film, “Red Notice,” which launches Nov. 12 on Netflix. When asked what attracted her to the role of the Evil Queen in this iteration of “Snow White,” Gadot gave a major smile, but refrained from giving away too many...
The Hollywood Reporter

AFM: Millennium Boss on Casting ‘Expendables 4’ and Small-Screen Plans (‘Rambo’ TV?)

An ever-present market flagbearer (a flag perhaps clutched by a bruised and bloodied hand), action film overlord Millennium Media appears to have emerged from the coronavirus pandemic even more battle-hardened than usual. The indie studio may have seen a Milli Vanilli biopic with Brett Ratner go up in smoke earlier this year, but the wheels are now firmly spinning on another long-gestating project, sword and sorcery feature Red Sonja, now with Joey Soloway at the helm (they replaced Bryan Singer), Hannah John Kamen in the lead role and a shoot planned for spring 2022. Then there’s arguably the biggest product in Millennium’s arsenal,...
Variety

Mel Gibson to Star in ‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ at Starz

Mel Gibson will star in the “John Wick” prequel series “The Continental” at Starz, Variety has confirmed. “The Continental” was originally ordered at Starz in 2018 and focuses on the inner workings of the titular hotel from the film franchise, which is a refuge for assassins. “The Continental” will explore the origin behind the hotel-for-assassins through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, who is dragged into the Hell-scape of a 1975 New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the New York’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize...
IndieWire

‘Licorice Pizza’ First Reactions: PTA Is Back with ‘Incredible’ Debut Performance from Alana Haim

First screenings in Los Angeles have arrived for Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza,” his 1970s-set coming-of-age film starring Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman. The movie, his first since 2017’s “Phantom Thread,” is set to launch in limited release on November 26, before going wide on Christmas Day. So far, early word is positive for the film set in the San Fernando Valley, and co-starring Bradley Cooper and Benny Safdie. Check out first reactions off Twitter below. Per distributor MGM, “‘Licorice Pizza’ is the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and falling in love in the San...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Monochrome and Women Reign in Cinematography Race

Wins at Toronto and Middleburg film festivals pushed Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” into front-runner status. The visually stunning, heartwarming film shot by Haris Zambarloukos is so deliciously rich that this film could walk home with a few statues come 2022. Multiple contenders, also shot in black-and-white, could find themselves in the running. There is Robbie Ryan, whose lush camerawork in Mike Mill’s “C’mon C’mon” has been receiving praise for the dreamy images in the Joaquin Phoenix-starrer. Eduard Grau added warm textures to Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut “Passing.” Close-ups were key to this tale of colorism. Bruno Delbonnel gave a noir-esque feel to...
Variety

Box Office: ‘Eternals’ Reigns Supreme With $71 Million Debut

“Eternals” soared to the top of the weekend box office chart, buoyed by mania for all things Marvel. But its $71 million debut fell just shy of more bullish projections, which had the superhero film debuting to $75 million to $80 million. That’s a sign, perhaps, that the iffy reviews muted “Eternals'” results or a signal that the underlying intellectual property, the story of a group of god-like extraterrestrials, didn’t have the resonance of other comic book adaptations. Marvel has successfully introduced lesser-known heroes, such as the Guardians of the Galaxy, to movie fans and spawned successful franchises with them,...
Variety

Jodie Comer on Closing the Chapter on Villanelle, Owning Her Place on ‘Last Duel’ and Making Her West End Debut

In 2022, Jodie Comer will say goodbye to the TV role that made her a household name — Villanelle in BBC America’s “Killing Eve” — and forge ahead with a promising film career and theater debut. As she receives Variety and the Edinburgh TV Festival’s 2021 Outstanding Achievement Award, the Liverpool-born actor says she’s parking her insecurities about moving from TV to film, and looking ahead to a West End debut she never thought would happen. While most British actors start out in theater before graduating to the screen sector, Comer’s done it in reverse — though it wasn’t for lack of...
