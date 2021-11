Riders Republic, somewhat of a spiritual successor to Steep, has arrived and has brought with it a familiar open-world extreme sport vibe, this time expanding out beyond just winter sports (but still having some of them). It’s not just about racing each other with rocket wingsuits, though, there’s also a decent-sized, beautiful open-world to explore as well. So some might be wondering, then, what the download and install size is for Riders Republic. How much of a chunk off of your hard drive are we talking about here? Let’s talk about it.

