Welltower and Kisco Senior Living have formed a long-term strategic partnership, building on the two companies’ success from prior joint ventures. The exclusive partnership, which brings together Kisco’s next-generation senior housing and care model with Welltower’s unparalleled data-analytics platform, has broken ground this year on two premium seniors-housing communities: The Carnegie at Washingtonian Center and Phase Two of The Cardinal at North Hills. Both are in super-prime U.S. micro markets.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO