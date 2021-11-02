Alleged nightclub shooter taken into custody

An arrest has been made following an Upstate night club shooting. Earlier today (Tuesday), the Greenville Police Department announced the arrest of Keoki Kenta Harris in connection with the shooting at Club Reign.

Harris is charged with murder and attempted murder following the early Monday morning shooting at the club on South Pleasantburg Drive. He also faces multiple weapons related charges stemming from the incident. Harris is currently being held without bond at the Greenville County Detention Center.