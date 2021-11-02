CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alleged nightclub shooter taken into custody

By Rob Jones
 5 days ago

An arrest has been made following an Upstate night club shooting. Earlier today (Tuesday), the Greenville Police Department announced the arrest of Keoki Kenta Harris in connection with the shooting at Club Reign.

Harris is charged with murder and attempted murder following the early Monday morning shooting at the club on South Pleasantburg Drive. He also faces multiple weapons related charges stemming from the incident. Harris is currently being held without bond at the Greenville County Detention Center.

Damerick Jones
4d ago

they need to shut all night clubs down. it ain't nothing but people in there with bad intentions. you pretty much risking your own life and entering at your own risk going up in there. just shut them all down.

Queen_Pink
5d ago

Why cry when you get caught smh he didn't cry when he did it why cry now🤣🤣

Victim in deadly crash identified

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler says he is investigating the death of a Hickory Grove man after the SUV he was driving struck a tree Friday afternoon in Gaffney. Fowler identified the deceased as 53 year old , James Vanness Muller, II.
Officer charged in wreck that injured four

An Anderson police officer has been charged in a collision that injured four people Tuesday night in the Electric City. Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol reports an Anderson City Police Officer caused the wreck.
