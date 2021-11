As mentioned in the announcement, the acquisition has been finalized with assistance from SCBX. The details were confirmed in October 2021 and Bitkub will serve as the “mothership company” so that it can enable the banking institution to become a “regional financial technology conglomerate” by 2025, with investments in key areas including blockchain or distributed ledger tech (DLT), crypto-assets and Fintech solutions.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO