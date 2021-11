The Chetrit Group has received a $310 million loan from Madison Realty Capital for the first two phases of development of a 6.2-acre mixed-use site located in Brickell, Fla. The loan is also secured by land for the third, fourth and fifth phases of development, which land is zoned and entitled for approximately 1,300 residential units.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO