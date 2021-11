Victoria County Commissioner Danny Garcia has some concerns over the proposed new political boundaries for his county’s precincts. The Commissioners plan to hold a public hearing Monday to consider two possible maps outlining new political boundaries for the county’s four Commissioner precincts. Most of the proposed changes would occur within the city limits of Victoria and would add areas and population to Precincts 1 and 3, in an effort to keep the population difference in each precinct to a minimum.

VICTORIA COUNTY, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO