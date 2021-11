FIFA 22 Road to the Knockouts Team 2 received four new players on Oct. 24 as seems to be the new promotion standard moving forward started with Ones to Watch. EA Sports traditionally releases two promotional squads for events separated by a week each. With how stacked the Ones to Watch event was, EA Sports announced three new players would be added to each promotional squad for that promotion on the following Sunday. Road to the Knockouts, a new UEFA promotion, has also followed through with that feature giving fans an added chance at packing special items.

UEFA ・ 14 DAYS AGO