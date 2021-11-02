CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield partners with AXA IM Alts to develop Triangle Tower project in Paris

By Released
irei.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnibail-Rodamco-Westfield has signed a co-investment partnership with AXA IM Alts, a global leader in alternative investments acting on behalf of clients, for the Triangle Tower, a major new development in Paris. The...

irei.com

Comments / 0

Related
irei.com

Cohen & Steers announces CEO succession

Cohen & Steers announced that Joseph M. Harvey will succeed Robert H. Steers as CEO and maintain his role as president. At that time, Steers will assume the role of executive chairman. Martin Cohen remains chairman of the board of directors. Harvey, who joined Cohen & Steers in 1992, has...
BUSINESS
irei.com

Ares Management and Moda Living launch single family housing venture

A fund managed by the Ares Real Estate Group, a subsidiary Ares Management Corp., has entered a joint-venture partnership with Moda to launch a vertically integrated built-to-rent single family homes (SFH) brand across the United Kingdom. Through direct development with Caddick Construction and partnerships with reputable local developers, the platform...
REAL ESTATE
irei.com

GIC acquires 27-hotel portfolio for $822m

Summit Hotel Properties has entered into a definitive contribution-and-purchase agreement to acquire a 27-hotel portfolio totaling 3,709 guestrooms, two parking structures and various financial incentives through its existing joint venture with GIC for total consideration of $822 million from affiliates of NewcrestImage. The total consideration for the transaction is comprised...
ECONOMY
irei.com

AEW acquires South Korean logistics portfolio for $538m

AEW Capital Management (AEW) has forward purchased a logistics portfolio scheduled for completion in 2022-2023 in the Greater Seoul Area – the Yeoju Ganam Logistics Center and Incheon Wongchang-dong Logistics Center – for $538.2 million. The Assets are class-A logistics facilities that offer a mix of cold and dry storage...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Axa#Urban Space#Axa Im Alts#Triangle Tower#Parisians#Urw
irei.com

The Chetrit Group receives $310m for Miami tower project

The Chetrit Group has received a $310 million loan from Madison Realty Capital for the first two phases of development of a 6.2-acre mixed-use site located in Brickell, Fla. The loan is also secured by land for the third, fourth and fifth phases of development, which land is zoned and entitled for approximately 1,300 residential units.
MIAMI, FL
irei.com

Patron Capital and Trei Real Estate form Polish €140 million retail JV

Patron Capital and Trei Real Estate have formed a new 75-25 joint venture to develop and hold retail parks in Poland under the Vendo Park brand. The partners plan to invest approximately €140 million ($162 million) over the next three to five years, with an initial target of between 15 and 20 Vendo Parks in regional Polish cities.
BUSINESS
irei.com

Ready Capital announces merger transaction with MREC Management

Ready Capital Corp., a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services small- to medium-sized balance commercial loans, has entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Ready Capital has agreed to acquire a series of privately held, real estate–structured finance opportunities funds, with a focus on construction lending, managed by MREC Management. The expected value of the deal at closing is approximately $471 million.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
irei.com

Berkshire Residential Investments closes its largest equity fund yet

Berkshire Residential Investments has completed fundraising of its Berkshire Value Fund V, the firm’s fifth flagship value fund and largest equity fund to date. Fund V reached its hard cap and was oversubscribed. The fund’s closing, combined with coinvestment vehicles, raised $981 million of total equity commitments. Berkshire said the...
ECONOMY
irei.com

Dai-ichi Life and Samurai Capital launch $440m ESG fund

Dai-ichi Life and Samurai Capital have formed a JPY50 billion ($440 million) ESG fund to invest in assets with social significance. As part of the deal, the companies will establish a structured company, with Dai-ichi Life serving as the equity investor and Samurai Capital taking responsibility for deal sourcing and asset management of the fund investments.
BUSINESS
irei.com

Landsec buys 75% stake in media-tech hub for €502m

Land Securities Group Plc has bought a 75 percent stake in MediaCity, a media and tech hub at Salford in Greater Manchester, England, for £425.6 million (€502 million/$580.1 million). MediaCity was a 50-50 joint venture between Legal & General and Peel L&P, which now will retain a 25 percent stake...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Autoliv Partners With Piaggio To Develop Motorcycle Airbag

Autoliv Inc (NYSE: ALV) has announced a partnership with Piaggio Group to develop an airbag for powered two-wheelers for rider safety. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The airbags will be mounted on the vehicle frame and will deploy in milliseconds. "The development of these products is...
BUSINESS
irei.com

Oxford Properties and Investa form JV with Mitsubishi Estate

Oxford Properties and Investa have formed a joint venture with Mitsubishi Estate (MEC) for the construction of Parkline Place, a 39-story office property in Sydney. The building will be located above Sydney Metro’s new Pitt Street station, on the corner of Park and Pitt streets. The 39-story premium office building...
BUSINESS
irei.com

Yoo Capital Investment fund makes second acquisition in London

Yoo Capital Investment Management has acquired the former Saville Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue, London. This is the second acquisition on behalf of Yoo Capital Fund II, the first in a series of funds launched in partnership between Yoo Capital and Astarte Capital Partners. “The last two years have hit the...
BUSINESS
irei.com

ESR shareholders approve acquisition of ARA Asset Management

ESR Cayman Limited’s (ESR) shareholders have voted to approve all the proposals in relation to the proposed acquisition of ARA Asset Management. Jeffrey Perlman, chairman of ESR, said, “I am very pleased that our shareholders overwhelmingly supported this landmark transaction, which brings two best-in-class businesses and teams together to form APAC’s No. 1 real asset manager powered by New Economy real estate. We are currently experiencing a once-in-a-generation change in real estate, and the enlarged ESR Group is very well positioned to capture the largest secular trends including the continued rise of ecommerce, an accelerating digital transformation and the financialization of real estate. We look forward to welcoming our new strategic shareholders, the newly elected directors, the expanded teams at ARA and LOGOS, and working together to take the enlarged ESR to its next stage of growth as we embark on a new era in APAC real estate.”
BUSINESS
irei.com

StepStone Real Estate and BVK form secondaries investment partnership

StepStone Real Estate (SRE) and BVK, Germany’s largest pension group, have formed a €300 million ($347 million) investment partnership, targeting secondaries in opportunistic, value-added, and core-plus funds located predominantly in the United States and Asia Pacific. StepStone said that when aggregated with its StepStone Real Estate Partners IV and its...
REAL ESTATE
irei.com

Related Fund, Greenfield Partners sell logistics operator for $350m

Related Fund Management (RFM) and Greenfield Partners has announced the $350 million sale of Quiet Logistics and strategic investments to retailer American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), which is one Quiet’s leading brands it serves. The buyer was not disclosed. Under Greenfield and RFM’s leadership, the company built out a nationwide network...
ECONOMY
irei.com

CBRE IM Fund buys logistics asset in Maryland

A fund sponsored by CBRE Investment Management — formerly known as CBRE Global Investors — has acquired a 716,490-square-foot bulk logistics asset known as North East Gateway. The financial terms and the seller were not disclosed. Located at 200 Gateway Drive in North East, Md., North East Gateway is a...
MARYLAND STATE
irei.com

EQT Exeter completes $6.8b industrial portfolio sale

EQT Exeter has closed a $6.8 billion, 70.5 million-square-foot portfolio sale on behalf of its private real estate funds, EQT Exeter Industrial Value Fund IV and related investment vehicles. The buyer is a newly formed global partnership. The portfolio is comprised primarily of logistics properties that serve the supply chains...
ECONOMY
irei.com

Ingenia has plans to acquire 20 communities and development sites in Australia

Ingenia Communities Group has announced a 1 for 4.24 accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer to existing securityholders to raise approximately A$475 million ($354 million) in equity. The equity raising proceeds will be used to partially fund the acquisition, totaling A$552 million ($411 million), including the contracted acquisitions of Seachange Group, Caravan...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy