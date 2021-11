MAHWAH, N.J. — Ramapo College President Cindy R. Jebb and Professor of Music Industry and Production Benjamin Neill have been named among the 50 most impactful leaders in New Jersey education. Both were listed on the 2021 NJBIZ Education Power 50, a who’s who of leaders in education in the state. In addition, Susan Gaulden, Ramapo College Provost/Vice President for Academic Affairs, was named to the NJBIZ Best 50 Women in Business list, which recognizes women who are making significant impacts on New Jersey business and the community at large.

MAHWAH, NJ ・ 13 DAYS AGO