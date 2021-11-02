CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The Latest Chelsea Team News as Thomas Tuchel Prepares to Announce Line-Up to Face Malmo

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago

Here is the latest Chelsea team news as the Blues prepare to face Malmo in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

Chelsea will be hoping to seal a win and take three points in Sweden whilst Juventus, who are top of Group H, face Zenit St. Petersburg.

Here is all the team news you need to know ahead of the clash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1soEnu_0ckFbbQS00
Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Chelsea have won five straight in all competitions since returning from October's international break, including a penalty shoot-out victory over Southampton in the Carabao Cup and will be looking to add another win to their impressive form.

However, Mason Mount, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner did not train with the first team ahead of the Malmo clash and none of the five Chelsea stars travelled to Sweden.

Lukaku and Werner are long term absentees whilst Kante has stayed in London to 'recover', according to the club website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V3EdK_0ckFbbQS00
SIPA USA

Kovacic is also injured, suffering with a hamstring problem that will see him out of action until after the international break.

Mount was deemed ill on the weekend and was sent back to London as Chelsea faced Newcastle and he has not recovered in time for Tuesday's clash.

However, it is not all bad news as Christian Pulisic returns from injury and is available for selection for Tuchel's side and youngster Harvey Vale is also in the squad.

FanSided

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is setting the standard

Chelsea has gotten off to quite a remarkable start to its Premier League campaign. Loads of talk before the season started centered around the Blues’ very tricky opening set of fixtures, facing four of the traditional ‘big six’ in the first six matches. The European champions strengthened their squad in the summer transfer window by signing Belgian international Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan. Many said that Lukaku was the missing piece of the Chelsea puzzle. Timo Werner created many goal scoring opportunities in the 2020/21 league season, however, he wasn’t necessarily the clinical center forward he was at RB Leipzig.
PREMIER LEAGUE
