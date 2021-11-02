CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The official pandemic death toll is 5 million. But millions more perished because of it.

By Editorial Board
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive million pandemic deaths around the world are sad and terrifying. It’s as though Chicago and Houston were almost wiped off the map. What’s even more disturbing is that the 5 million deaths — the total just recorded — is most certainly an underestimate. The true death toll is probably two...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHNT-TV

COVID-19 Global Death Toll Hits 5 Million

Monday marks a somber milestone in COVID-19-related deaths. Less than two years into the pandemic the global death toll has now reached five million. The United States has recorded over 740,000 lives lost and here, in Alabama over 15,000 people have died, as a result of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kion546.com

More than 12 million global deaths are associated with environmental risks every year, Pan American health official says

More than 12 million deaths all over the world are associated with environmental risk factors every year, said Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Assistant Director Jarbas Barbosa. At PAHO’s weekly press briefing on Wednesday, Barbosa highlighted how environment and health are intertwined, ahead of the UN climate summit, COP26. The...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European
CBS News

World's COVID-19 death toll tops 5 million: "Devastating milestone"

The global death toll from COVID-19 topped 5 million on Monday, less than two years into a crisis that has not only devastated poor countries but also humbled wealthy ones with first-rate health care systems. Together, the United States, the European Union, Britain and Brazil - all upper-middle- or high-income...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Covid 19 Herd Immunity In UK: New Data Is Out

The discussions about the immunity following Covid 19 continue, and the debate whether natural immunity is better than the one given by the vaccines is also under the spotlight for a really long time now. The Wall Street Journal notes that the UK was basically an experiment that has been...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
The Independent

‘You just get on with it’: The Oxford professor carrying the world’s hopes of a coronavirus vaccine

More than seven months have now passed since Sarah Gilbert embarked upon the arduous journey of developing a vaccine that will, hopefully, help guide humanity out of this pandemic. It’s a responsibility that the professor of vaccinology and her team at Oxford University have quietly shouldered, sealed away from the chaos and confusion that has knocked the world off balance, patiently and diligently attending to the task at hand. With the stakes so high, there has been no scope for respite or distraction. “If it’s not necessary, it gets cut out,” says Gilbert. “When you’re in the situation that you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Fully vaccinated Florida father, 58 - whose family said he had NO pre-existing conditions - dies of COVID-19 after spending a month in the hospital

A fully vaccinated Florida father has died from COVID-19 despite having no underlying conditions, according to his family. Vincent Konidare, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, passed way on September 19 after spending a month in the hospital battling the disease. This in spite of the fact that Konidare had received...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

What if a simple pill could help heal from Covid-19? - They are pills taken orally as soon as the first symptoms of Covid-19 appear, to avoid serious forms of the illness, and therefore hospitalisation.
INDUSTRY
WTNH

New COVID-19 pill cut hospital, death risk by 90%

Pfizer Inc. said Friday that its experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 cut rates of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% as the drugmaker joins the race to bring the first easy-to-use medication against the coronavirus to the U.S. market.
PUBLIC HEALTH
khqa.com

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Is India Really Ready For the Next Big Outbreak?

Did India’s political leaders learn anything from the deadly second wave of Covid-19? Hospitals in the capital, New Delhi, are once again overwhelmed with patients and the health authorities don’t have beds for them. The disease has changed — dengue, not coronavirus — but the dysfunction remains the same. For...
PUBLIC HEALTH
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims This Parasite Is In COVID-19 Vaccines

An image shared on Facebook over 700 times claims COVID-19 vaccines contain a parasite called Polypodium hydriforme. The parasite Polypodium hydriforme, which infects sturgeon and paddlefish eggs, is not listed as an ingredient in any of the COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. Experts also refuted the claim about COVID-19 vaccines containing the parasite.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
The Independent

Man dies two weeks after sharing video boasting about Covid-19 symptoms but saying virus wasn’t real

A Canadian man has died two weeks after he boasted about having Covid-19 symptoms while insisting the virus isn’t real in a livestreamed video.Mak Parhar was found dead by paramedics at his home in New Westminster, British Columbia, on Thursday morning. His cause of death is still under investigation, Global News reported.Mr Parhar, who was an outspoken opponent of Canada’s mask and vaccine mandates throughout the pandemic, dismissed the existence of Covid-19 — which he referred to as “convid” — in an October 21 Twitch livestream.He reported experiencing several symptoms associated with the virus, including a cough, chills and fatigue,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

You’re not ‘fully vaccinated.’ You never will be.

When retired Gen. Colin Powell’s family announced his death Monday in a brief Facebook post, they said that the cause was “complications from Covid 19” despite being “fully vaccinated.” The former secretary of state, who was 84, had also been undergoing treatment for multiple myeloma. That kind of cancer causes marked impairments of the immune system, rendering it capable of producing only one type of antibody. In July, a study of vaccinated people with multiple myeloma found that only 45 percent had immune responses that would be “adequate” to protect them against covid. A booster dose is recommended for people with blood cancers, but no amount of vaccination can make up for an immune system that can’t fight back. To the medical community, it was no surprise that Powell could develop a severe, even fatal case of covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy