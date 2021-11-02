CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Pep Guardiola says Brugge clash is more important than Manchester derby

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44vHnN_0ckFaQhY00

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City’s Champions League clash with Club Brugge on Tuesday is more important than their derby trip to Manchester United this weekend.

City, last season’s runners-up, can take a big step towards the last 16 of the European competition by claiming a second successive victory over the Belgian champions.

Guardiola’s men won 5-1 at the Jan Breydel Stadium to overtake Brugge in Group A a fortnight ago and a repeat at the Etihad Stadium would put City in a strong position.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hhY0r_0ckFaQhY00
Guardiola takes his City side to Old Trafford on Saturday but is yet to switch focus to that game (Phil Noble/PA) (PA Archive)

Guardiola insists this game is his prime focus and he will not be prioritising Saturday’s eagerly-anticipated trip to Old Trafford.

“This is much more important than the United game,” the City manager said at his pre-match press conference. “This game gives us an incredible step forward to qualify for the Champions League last 16.

“In the Premier League there are many games, here just six and now there are just three left. It’s not much. They are decisive games. You have to take it seriously to make another good performance.

“I’m pretty sure their manager will adjust things to try to punish us. We will have to adjust many things to get better. It will be a completely different game.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09u8c2_0ckFaQhY00
City suffered a surprise loss at the hands of Crystal Palace on Saturday (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

City go into the encounter after a couple of difficult results. Their four-year reign as Carabao Cup holders was ended by West Ham last week and the champions also suffered a surprise Premier League loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Despite those setbacks, Guardiola maintains that he is happy with how his side have been performing.

He said: “I think we have been playing at an incredible level in the last month, month-and-a-half. In terms of the way we are playing it is one of the best moments, maybe the best, since we’ve been here.

“Of course defeat was tough but it happens. Football is a game where you win and lose. I’m only concerned about the way we are going to play and we just continue to be positive, especially in this important competition.

“Tomorrow is the most important game we have to try to reach the last 16.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uetnP_0ckFaQhY00
Kyle Walker was on the scoresheet in City’s 5-1 win over Club Brugge last month (Virginie Lefour/PA) (PA Wire)

Defender Kyle Walker believes City have dipped in recent games but is keen to ramp things up again ahead of the derby.

The England right-back, who scored in the rout in Belgium, said: “It’s important after the last couple of games we get back to winning ways.

“We know that the standard’s dropped a little bit in the last two games but the best thing about football is it’s always the next game you can put things right.

“It’s a massive week for us now with the Manchester derby coming up and we need to make sure that we’ve got the morale back up and the lads are singing off the same hymn sheet.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MOTdB_0ckFaQhY00
Kevin De Bruyne has had a frustrating start to the season (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne earned a rousing reception on his return to Belgium for the last Brugge game but, after injury problems in recent months, he has had a slow start to the season.

Guardiola, however, has no concerns over his form.

He said: “When you have long career like him, playing millions of games, you have highs and lows. In an entire career you cannot perform incredibly well all the time.

“For the players in the final third, the players who do the creative things, the incredibly talented players, to do it every three days for 90 minutes, there isn’t a human being who can. They don’t exist.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

How Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Pep Guardiola’s derby records compare

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces a crunch derby against Manchester City this weekend. After United’s humbling by Liverpool a fortnight ago, the Norwegian can ill afford another heavy defeat. He can, however, take encouragement from his winning record in derby matches against rivals City. Opposite number Pep Guardiola, whose position at the Etihad Stadium is impregnable, has had only mixed success against the neighbours. Here, the PA news agency compares the derby records of the two managers.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Kyle Walker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Manchester Derby#Club Brugge#European#Belgian#The Champions League#Carabao Cup#Crystal Palace
NBC Sports

Pep Guardiola says winning at Man City special: ‘Nobody will help you’

Man City boss Pep Guardiola clearly has a chip on his shoulder, if not for himself than on behalf of his club. Guardiola was asked a fairly innocent question about RB Leipzig drawing Paris Saint-Germain to put victorious Man City atop its UEFA Champions League group following a 4-1 win over Club Brugge at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

(Video) Pep Guardiola breaks silence on Ronaldo ahead of Manchester derby

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s eagerly-anticipated Manchester derby, City manager Pep Guardiola has broken his silence on Red Devils’ star man Cristiano Ronaldo. At one point throughout the summer, Ronaldo appeared close to joining the Citizens in a transfer that had the potential to rock the footballing world. Ronaldo’s reported...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Pep Guardiola not expecting to emulate Liverpool rout of Manchester United

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City cannot beat Manchester United 5-0 on Saturday at Old Trafford as Liverpool did a fortnight ago because football is not “copy paste”. United have not played at home since the rout by Jürgen Klopp’s side in which Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick. Guardiola was asked what he and his staff had learned regarding how to set up against United from analysing the match.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Phil Foden says Manchester City had 'the game of our lives' in confident win against rivals Man United and admits 'everything went right' with Pep Guardiola's men largely untroubled at Old Trafford

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden labelled their comfortable win over rivals Man United as 'the game of our lives' as they secured a huge 2-0 win at Old Trafford. Pep Guardiola's men were relatively unfazed in the Manchester Derby against a timid United side, leaving a six-point gap between the two teams, and Foden was left in awe of the display they produced.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Pep Guardiola says cautious Man United allowed his Man City side to dominate in derby win but he credits his players for silencing Old Trafford with 'lots of passes'

Pep Guardiola suggested Manchester City were allowed to dominate the derby by a cautious Manchester United. The Premier League champions were in complete control, with Phil Foden claiming they had 'the game of our lives'. Guardiola disagreed with Foden, insisting there is more to come from his team after recording...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

'We want a left foot on left side': Pep Guardiola bluntly explains why he DROPPED £100m star Jack Grealish to the bench for huge derby against fierce rivals Manchester United

Pep Guardiola has bluntly explained why he dropped £100million star Jack Grealish to the bench for the Manchester derby. Reigning champions Manchester City travel to Old Trafford to face Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side on Saturday afternoon, but there was no room for Grealish in the starting line-up. And the Spaniard...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Pep Guardiola, Phil Foden delighted with Man City’s derby destruction

Manchester City all but officially removed Manchester United from the Premier League title race with a 2-0 victory at Old Trafford on Saturday, making it look easier than ever before against their local rivals…. Below is live reaction from Old Trafford following Manchester United vs Manchester City, as the defending...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

44K+
Followers
100K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy