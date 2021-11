According to Forrester’s 2022 Predictions, released today, employee quit rates will rise at the 30% of companies that don’t support anywhere-work. Attrition at these firms will rise above their industry averages — monthly resignation rates will rise to as high as 2.5% in 2022 — until executives feel the pain and finally commit to making anywhere-work actually work. Other factors that US firms will need to consider when planning remote work strategies include navigating vaccine mandate legalities and redesigning meetings, job roles, and promotion opportunities to better accommodate employee experience within this model.

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO