CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Amid officiating changes, FTs down for some prominent stars

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s8SlV_0ckFaNIb00

After a loss at Washington last week, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young calmly aired some of his frustrations with the way NBA games are being officiated amid a new crackdown on non-basketball moves used to draw contact.

The 6-foot-1, 164-pound Young, who made more free throws than anybody in the NBA last season, said he agreed with some of the changes, but he was clearly concerned some fouls are now being overlooked.

A short while later, Kyle Kuzma of the Wizards weighed in on Twitter.

“The new rules changes to the sport are the best thing the league has done in recent history,” Kuzma tweeted.

It’s not unusual for the NBA to tweak the way rules are enforced, and it remains to be seen how officiating might evolve throughout the season. So far, some of the game’s biggest offensive stars are indeed going to the free throw line less often, and there’s some concern that the changes may be allowing more physicality in general, beyond what was intended.

“If we’re sacrificing freedom of movement, that’s not, in my understanding, the intent of what we’re trying to do,” Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “I’m cautiously optimistic that that’ll balance itself out.”

Snyder compared the current points of emphasis to a previous crackdown on flopping. The idea is to curtail certain tricks that seem to have no purpose other than drawing fouls.

“Some of the gamesmanship involved, whether it’s kicking a leg into someone, stopping and going backwards and having someone run into you, grabbing someone’s arm when you’re not in a shooting motion,” Snyder said.

Young said he agreed with targeting certain egregious examples, but he said he was frustrated with the way the game is now being called. Young averaged 8.7 free throw attempts a game last season, and that number is down to 5.3 so far in 2021-22.

It’s a similar story for some other perimeter stars. Damian Lillard’s average has dipped from 7.2 to 3.9, Bradley Beal’s from 7.7 to 4.2, and Luka Doncic’s from 7.1 to 4.7. Star big men may not be exempt: Joel Embiid averaged 10.7 free throws last season, and that’s dropped to 8.8.

And then there’s James Harden, who has turned drawing fouls into an art form in which the beauty is very much in the eye of the beholder. Harden dealt with injury problems last season, but in 2019-20, he averaged a whopping 11.8 free throw attempts per game.

That figure is down to 5.3 this season. Harden attempted 19 free throws in a win over Indiana on Friday night, but he has had four or fewer in every other game.

“I think it’s difficult for the players, for the referees, and the coaches,” said Steve Nash, Harden’s coach with the Brooklyn Nets. “I think we’re all just trying to get through this period where we become accustomed to where the line is.”

Beyond the impact on a few high-profile players, some league-wide stats are also showing a decline. The NBA average so far this season is 19.9 free throws per game, per team. That’s down from 21.8 in 2020-21. Additionally, the league is shooting 45% from the field so far and 34% from 3-point range, down from 47% and 37%.

“I have noticed that you’re allowed to be much more physical with the driver or finisher at the rim,” Nash said. “How that will maintain itself throughout the year is yet to be seen.”

Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey said the dip in 3-point shooting may be because of an increase in defensive switching.

“That’s taking away some of the easy 3s,” he said.

Casey said there’s a competition committee meeting Tuesday where these issues can be discussed.

“We talk about this idea of cause and effect, the changing of the rules, and I think you’ve seen it in some of the shooting percentages and attempts and everything,” Casey said. “It’s an adjustment for everybody.”

Perhaps that adjustment was best summed up by Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill, who is not exactly a big scorer and has attempted only eight free throws all season. He doesn’t sound all that confident that he can draw cheap fouls — especially now.

“If I feel like it isn’t just going to be an honest true foul, there’s no point in trying it,” he said. “Because if they don’t call it, you look real stupid.”

___

AP Sports Writer Steve Megargee contributed to this report.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Lakers Trade Gives Marvin Bagley III Fresh Start

At this point, it seems as though any player in Sacramento could be moved first. This is a team that has been in NBA trade rumors for over a year but has not made anything happen just yet. With their current cast of characters, the Kings have plenty of options and there will be chances to make some deals.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Trae Young
Person
Dwane Casey
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Quin Snyder
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Kyle Kuzma
Person
Damian Lillard
Seattle Times

Atlanta star Trae Young speaks out on officiating changes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trae Young paused in the middle of his postgame comments, perhaps wondering if he was going too far — or sensing that he already had. “I don’t want to get fined too much, but it’s frustrating,” the Atlanta star said. There’s no telling how the league will...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Moves#Nba Games#Fts#Wizards
manofmany.com

Ben Simmons Flexes on the Haters with New $2 Million Porsche

Ben Simmons has become one of the most polarizing players in the NBA. After a lacklustre performance in last season’s playoffs, the former number one draft pick has been criticised by teammates, coaches and pundits across the league. Feeling thrown under the bus, the Australian went to war with his Philadelphia 76ers front office, demanding to be traded anywhere else. Unfortunately, zero transfer deals have transpired, and Ben has yet to set foot on the court. So what does a 25-year-old multi-millionaire do with all the free time in the world? Shopping. And while his jump shot may be broken, Simmons has been making it rain on the roads, recently purchasing a rare $2 million Porsche 918 Spyder.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Yardbarker

Kyle Kuzma gets brutally honest about LeBron James, Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers traded Kyle Kuzma to the Washington Wizards during the offseason in the deal that ultimately netted them Russell Westbrook. So far, the trade seems to be working out well for Kuzma. Five games into the season Kuzma is averaging 15.2 points per game, his highest total in three seasons. Moreover, he is also averaging a career-high 10.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals.
NBA
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy