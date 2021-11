“The happiest place on earth” became a lot less carefree this week after a single visitor tested positive for coronavirus, triggering a sudden lockdown of Shanghai Disneyland that left more than 30,000 visitors barred from exiting the park on Sunday until they could show a negative test result. But what was a nightmare for some frustrated guests has been touted in China as a humane, orderly and targeted form of emergency COVID-19 response that Beijing hopes other regions relying on more heavy-handed measures can emulate in the lead-up to the fast-approaching Winter Olympics. It’s a convenient coup for Disneyland, which reopened on...

