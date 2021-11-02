RTA creates contingency plan as proposed federal vaccine mandate approaches

FILE PHOTO

DAYTON — The Greater Dayton RTA is making plans to modify its service in preparation for the proposed federal vaccine mandate, which is currently set to go into place next month.

“Since the vaccine was first approved, the agency worked diligently to get its staff fully vaccinated, both to keep them healthy and to be ready if a proposed federal vaccine mandate were to take effect,” RTA said in a statement. “While the federal government has not yet published the federal vaccine mandate rules, they have published a vaccine compliance date of December 8th for those who receive federal funds.”

RTA said it is creating operating plans to run its current Saturday service schedule through the week Monday through Saturday, which officials said would reduce frequency on some routes and require less drivers to operate. Those routes that don’t operate on Saturdays would continue on their current schedule, RTA said.

“These are certainly challenging times and we know our riders will be impacted by these possible changes. We want them to be prepared so they can start making their own transportation contingency plans,” RTA CEO Bob Ruzinsky said. “We do not want folks stranded due to staffing issues, like they are in many airports today.”

As of Sunday, 79 percent of RTA bus drivers are vaccinated, the organization said.

RTA has been incentivizing vaccination prior to the federal vaccine mandate being announced, which includes in-house vaccination clinics, essential worker paid time off and a cash bonus to employees who started the vaccine process by Oct. 31.

RTA said it plans to notify the public at least a week before implementing any route changes.

Any new hires for RTA must have completed the COVID-19 vaccination process.

