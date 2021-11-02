World War Z Now Out for the Switch, Launch Trailer and Post-Launch Content Detailed

Watch the launch trailer for Kathy Rain: Director's Cut, available now on PC, iOS, and Android. The game is also coming soon to Nintendo Switch. This overhaul of the 2016 point-and-click detective mystery improves and expands upon the original with updated features like new puzzles and locations, as well as over 700 fully voiced lines of bonus story and dialogue. Set in the '90s, Kathy Rain follows a strong-willed journalism major (Kathy) who returns to her small hometown of Conwell Springs following the death of her grandfather. But it isn't long before questions surrounding her grandfather's final days begin to arise, spurring Kathy into action as she seeks to uncover the dark secrets of the town she left behind. What are the people of Conwell Springs hiding? With limited technology, Kathy will have to use her wits alongside her notepad and trusty motorcycle to reveal this deeply personal mystery.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO