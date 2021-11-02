Latest One UI 4 beta for Galaxy S21 series brings plenty of bug fixes

(Pocket-lint) - The "is it, isn't it" Samsung saga is set to continue, with new evidence pointing to the illusive Samsung Galaxy S21 FE being back in the manufacturer's plans. There have been plenty of rumours suggesting the handset has been scrapped and, having failed to make an appearance during the recent Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event, it certainly looked like they were ringing true. However, a leaked image of what is claimed to be a "screen protector placement" device labelled "S21 FE", alongside the reemergence of a support page for its model designation seem to show it's back on the cards.
