Cell Phones

Latest One UI 4 beta for Galaxy S21 series brings plenty of bug fixes

gsmarena.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung is seeding a new update for its Galaxy S21 series users running One UI 4 beta based on Android 12. The new update bears the ZUK1 firmware version and should be available...

www.gsmarena.com

Comments / 0

Best Life

If You Have an Android, You May Lose This Service as of Nov. 1

Now that we're back to being out and about, our phones are a vital resource, connecting us with a multitude of services while on-the-go. Unfortunately, the more than 2.5 billion people using an Android operating system worldwide could be at risk of losing one of these important services soon. The company behind one very popular app recently announced that it will no longer support certain Android devices, as of Nov. 1. Read on to find out what essential service you could be losing next month.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Samsung's November security update for the Galaxy S21 series is already here

The November 2021 Android security patch has started rolling out to the Galaxy S21 series. Currently, the update is limited to users in Germany. Along with the latest security patch, the update includes a few bug fixes and stability improvements as well. Samsung's Galaxy S21 series phones have already started...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Samsung One UI 4 beta released

Samsung has added a new beta of Android 12 to its One UI program with the launch of the Samsung One UI 4 beta. The new Samsung One UI 4 beta comes with some new features, bug fixes and also some performance improvements. The software is now available to try...
CELL PHONES
SamMobile

One UI Book 4 brings Samsung’s custom skin to Windows PC

For long, Samsung has shipped its Android-powered smartphones with a custom skin. It has changed names a few times over the years and now it’s called One UI. The company today provided more insight into the design philosophy for One UI 4.0. This is the next major iteration of its custom Android skin.
CELL PHONES
Taylor Daily Press

Samsung Unpacked 2022: Galaxy S21 FEمعاينة Preview

Last year, Samsung managed to surprise many with Galaxy S20 FE. This was Samsung’s first smartphone, packed with many of the features Galaxy S fans would appreciate – but at a lower price than others. S20 Models. He has been a huge success and many are eagerly looking forward to his successor, Galaxy S21 FE. This phone model was initially expected in August, during the Galaxy Unpacked – as it was Galaxy Z Flip 3 employment Galaxy Z Fold 3 Foldable smartphones have been announced.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3 to get One UI 4 Beta soon

Android 12 is out with Google’s new Pixel 6 devices. Samsung is already testing its Android 12-based One UI 4.0 on the Galaxy S21 series, and it will soon be releasing the beta updates for its foldable smartphones. Other smartphone manufacturers are jumping on the bandwagon to release the Android 12 update for their devices as quickly as possible.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Samsung One UI 4 beta testing program ends for the Galaxy S21 models

Samsung had recently opened up the Beta program for its upcoming One UI 4 custom user interface based on the Android 12 operating system. While the program started a little late than expected, it moved at a rapid pace. Now, the South Korean technology giant has announced that it has...
CELL PHONES
Pocket-lint.com

Is Samsung Galaxy S21 FE back on the cards?

(Pocket-lint) - The "is it, isn't it" Samsung saga is set to continue, with new evidence pointing to the illusive Samsung Galaxy S21 FE being back in the manufacturer's plans. There have been plenty of rumours suggesting the handset has been scrapped and, having failed to make an appearance during the recent Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event, it certainly looked like they were ringing true. However, a leaked image of what is claimed to be a "screen protector placement" device labelled "S21 FE", alongside the reemergence of a support page for its model designation seem to show it's back on the cards.
CELL PHONES
lifewire.com

Samsung Is Bringing Its One UI 4 to Galaxy Books

Samsung's new One UI 4 looks to create a shared interface across Samsung devices for a more intuitive user experience. One UI 4 offers more personalization options, a cohesive look across apps (even if they aren't from Samsung), and new motions and sounds. But this isn't just for Samsung smartphones—the new UI also is bound for Galaxy Books (dubbed One UI Book 4).
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Samsung rumors zero-in on Galaxy S21 FE and S22 series launch plans

Ah, the Galaxy S21 FE. What should've otherwise been a typical product launch by Samsung has faced numerous delays. As the successor to last year's Galaxy S20 FE, it was expected to arrive sometime in late summer or early fall before a bunch of delays — and even rumors of outright cancellation — soured those plans. Last we heard, its launch had been moved up to January, possibly postponing the arrival of the Galaxy S22 series. There's even more confirmation on this particular timeframe now, with potential dates for both the Galaxy S21 FE and the S22 lineup.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Samsung is bringing its One UI design to its Windows laptops

Samsung is bringing its One UI 4 mobile interface design to its Galaxy Book series of Windows laptops. The new design changes will appear inside Samsung’s Windows apps like Samsung Notes, Samsung Gallery, and Samsung Settings. The changes are designed to match the mobile interface that Samsung’s bringing to its latest Android phones, to make it easier to switch between the two.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Samsung to begin 2022 with the Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S22 series arriving later

Jon Prosser has weighed in once again on the release of the Galaxy S21 FE and the Galaxy S22 series. Earlier this month, the leaker claimed that Samsung had delayed the former until January 2022, with January 11 touted as the device's launch date. Rumour had it that Samsung would be announcing the Galaxy S22 series that month, or December 2021 at the earliest.
CELL PHONES

