Cryptos digest the Fed’s announcement to start tapering asset purchases. Cryptos are trading a little softer this morning as markets digest the latest Federal Reserve meeting and its impact on risk appetite. The announcement of the start of the tapering cycle of its $120 billion-a-month asset purchases was widely expected, meaning that equities were unfazed, as was the Dollar. But cryptos are slightly weaker, and that’s not to say that the Fed’s policy has much of an impact on the crypto market, with fundamental movers still a sticky subject, but it would also be naïve to think that part of the rally in Bitcoin and its fellows wasn’t brought on by unprecedented levels of stimulus in markets.

CURRENCIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO