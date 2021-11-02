CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Man shot in the jaw, woman in the leg at Rockford Halloween party

By WTVO
 5 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was shot in the jaw and a woman in the leg a party on Seminary Street on Halloween morning.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to a home in the 1300 block of Seminary around 3:55 a.m. on Sunday.

A 39-year-old woman had been shot in the leg, police said. While officers were on the scene, a 30-year-old man arrived at a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to his jaw which occurred at the same party.

Police say they spoke with two women who said they were in a car outside the residence when someone spoke to them and began firing, but they were not hit.

