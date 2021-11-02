CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Justice Department sues to stop Penguin Random House’s purchase of Simon & Schuster

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Justice Department is suing to block Penguin Random House’s proposed acquisition of Simon & Schuster, arguing that the combination of the two book business giants “would likely harm competition in the publishing industry.”. Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster are two members of the “Big Five,”...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vulture

Biden Administration Sues to Halt $2 Billion Simon & Schuster Acquisition

On Tuesday, the United States Department of Justice sued to prevent Penguin Random House from acquiring its publishing rival Simon & Schuster in a $2.18 billion deal that would have seen America’s largest publisher grow significantly larger. Penguin Random House is already the result of a merger between Penguin Group and Random House in 2013; if the Simon & Schuster purchase were to go through uncontested, the U.S.’s big-five publishers would become only four, with Penguin taking up a more outsize share of the market than it already does. The New York Times reports that this lawsuit is in line with President Biden’s aggressive position on enforcing antitrust policies, having stacked the DoJ, the FTC, and his own special counsel with anti-big-tech thought leaders critical of Amazon and Facebook.
U.S. POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Feds Sue to Stop Penguin From Becoming Two-Thirds of the Publishing Industry

The Justice Department filed an antitrust suit Tuesday to block an American publishing giant’s proposed acquisition of one of its main rivals. Penguin Random House, owned by the German conglomerate Bertelsmann and itself the product of a merger, announced last year that it had reached an agreement to acquire Simon & Schuster for $2.75 billion. The Justice Department alleges in its suit that the takeover would create an anticompetitive “publishing behemoth.” Five large companies control the majority of American publishing, and the takeover of Simon & Schuster by a rival would make four. Penguin is already the largest among the five by a vast margin. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement, “If the world’s largest book publisher is permitted to acquire one of its biggest rivals, it will have unprecedented control over this important industry… Post-merger, the merged firm and its next largest competitor would account for more than two-thirds of that market.” Penguin’s lawyer said in a statement, “The government should only be challenging those mergers where they can prove that, as a result of the combination, consumers are going to be harmed — typically in the form of higher prices. And here there is no such evidence.”
U.S. POLITICS
New York Post

US files lawsuit seeking to block $2.1B Penguin, Simon & Schuster deal

The US Justice Department filed a lawsuit on Tuesday aimed at stopping Penguin Random House, the world’s biggest book publisher, from buying Simon & Schuster, according to a court filing. In November, German media group Bertelsmann, which owns Penguin Random House, agreed to pay $2.175 billion in cash to buy...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Department Of Justice#Bertelsmann#The Justice Department#Doj#Simon Schuster#German#Cable News Network Inc
New York Post

New Yorkers blast AOC and Jamaal Bowman for infrastructure vote betrayal

New Yorkers reacted with anger Saturday after Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman voted against a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. The legislation, which garnered bipartisan support in the House and Senate, will bring more than $100 billion to New York to fix the city and state’s crumbling infrastructure. “New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theeastcountygazette.com

Elon Musk to donate $250 billion for reparations to African Americans in U.S.”

Elon Musk’s capital is significant, and this week Forbes classified him as the greatest person worth more than $300 billion. But he isn’t delivering most of it continuously to a single case. A viral Instagram post states, “Elon Musk to grant $250 billion for payments to African Americans in the U.S.”
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
The Guardian

‘If Hillary Clinton loses this election, it will be because of you and me’ – an exclusive extract from Huma Abedin’s memoir

If there was a single night I truly believed Hillary Clinton would become president, it was 28 July 2016, when she took to the floor in her white Ralph Lauren suit to formally accept the nomination. As a blizzard of confetti and a hundred thousand red, white and blue balloons descended from the cavernous ceiling, the song Stronger Together, written and recorded for that evening, echoed through the hall, competing with the deafening sounds of fifty thousand supporters clapping and cheering for the woman in white on stage. Once HRC accepted the nomination, she began tossing giant blue balloons emblazoned with white stars out to the audience; to Tim Kaine, her running mate; to Chelsea, who had spoken so eloquently to introduce her mother; to her husband, who had given his own moving tribute to her on the second night of the convention and now looked exuberant as he waded through the waist-high drift of balloons that rained down.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

White House defends vaccine mandate against court challenge

President Joe Biden's administration on Sunday issued a vocal defense of a controversial Covid-19 vaccine mandate for large companies despite a court challenge that temporarily freezes the program. "The president and the administration wouldn't have put these requirements in place if they didn't think they were appropriate and necessary," Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said on ABC talk show "This Week." "The administration is certainly prepared to defend them." And White House chief of staff Ron Klain, citing earlier court rulings that upheld state-level mandates, said he was "quite confident" that the mandate would ultimately be upheld.
U.S. POLITICS
WJR

Biden Administration Announces Mandate Requiring Workers Nationwide to be Vaccinated or Terminated

WASHINGTON DC, November 5, 2021 ~ President Biden and the Biden Administration have revealed a new vaccine mandate to take effect January 4. The mandate will use OSHA to force all companies with more than 100 employees to require employee vaccinations, weekly COVID-19 tests for those who are not vaccinated, and possible termination and fines for those who do not comply.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US court convicts Chinese intelligence agent of economic espionage

A Chinese intelligence officer was convicted in US federal court Friday of economic espionage in an alleged state-backed effort to steal technology from US and French aerospace firms, the Justice Department said. The Justice Department said at the time that a Chinese state-owned aerospace company had been trying to develop an engine like GE's for use in China-made aircraft.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy