This Brain-Boosting Herbal Shot Is Loaded With Ingredients That Help You Live Longer

By Saanya Ali
 5 days ago
Longevity has been a hot button topic for a long time (shocker!). Subjects such as what to eat, drink, practice, or value to live a long, happy, and healthy life are top-of-mind for many us. After all, isn't that sort of The Goal?

Well, according to both functional medicine doctor Mark Hyman, MD and Dan Buettner, author and researcher of the world's Blue Zones (AKA regions around the world where the longest-living people reside), what you consume on a daily basis is a key part of boosting your body's potential to stay fit and functional for the long haul. On this episode of the Well+Good YouTube series, Plant-Based, Rachelle Robinett teaches us how to make a brain-boosting herbal shot that is packed with longevity-boosting ingredients.

Follow along as Robinett concocts an herb-filled shot that is catered specifically towards brain health and neuro-longevity. It includes adaptogens like rhodiola and ginseng, cerebral tonics like bacopa, and so much more. Just remember: To really commit to improving your lifespan in a healthy way, you have to take a holistic approach.

4 of Robinett's favorite herbs and spices for longevity

1. Rhodiola

Rhodiola is one of the best herbs when it comes to brain health and longevity benefits. This is because it plays a strong role in boosting mental recovery. "We need to be able to flip into a system that is performing well, but we also need to be able to flip out of it and be in that rest and digest and neutral state," says Robinett. She adds that rhodiola also helps inhibit the release of cortisol, which is supremely helpful because—no shock here—stress can be very detrimental to your brain health in chronic doses.

2. Ginseng

The beverage also includes ginseng, which helps to reduce inflammation in the brain. According to Robinett, neuroinflammation can cause anxiety, depression, and longer term neurological disorders, so ginseng is essential to keeping your brain happy, calm, and not overworked. It's also filled with antioxidants, which fight against free-radical damage and help your immune system function in top form.

3. Nootropics

Robinett's recipe features nootropics like bacopa—a common component of many ADHD and ADD treatments—and functional mushrooms. Nootropics, she explains, help support memory, cognition, and learning in the brain. The bacopa also helps increase circulation in the brain and supports brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) levels. The functional mushroom blend in the shot helps optimize brain functioning and focus, plus it works to balance out your mood (thanks to the reishi) and promote nerve health (thanks to the Lion's Mane).

4. Turmeric

Finally, and most importantly, the recipe also includes turmeric. Turmeric is a delicious spice that's great for your whole body, from your skin to your joints and your gut. It's also a known anti-inflammatory agent."Turmeric is a potent antioxidant that can neutralize free radicals, is linked to lower risk of brain diseases like Alzheimer’s and dementia, and has also been shown to lower the risk of heart disease," Buettner previously told Well+Good. This is because turmeric contains plant compounds called curcuminoids, which are also highly anti-inflammatory. In a double-blind study published in the American Journal of Geriatric Psychology, curcumin was shown to have a significant effect on memory and attention in adults aged 50 to 90 who had mild memory complaints. Over 18 months, curcumin improved memory in this population by 28 percent. They also experienced mild improvements in mood. Though the exact mechanism by which this effect happens is not known, Gary W. Small, M.D., director of the UCLA Longevity Center, told Well+Good that it likely has something to do with curcumin's anti-inflammatory benefits.

Ready to knock back a bounty of longevity-promoting vitamins, minerals, and adaptogenic herbs? Stir up Robinett's recipe to boost your memory, focus, creativity, and overall brain functioning in one quick sip.

Robinett's herbal shot for longevity recipe

Ingredients

2 ounces of plant-based milk

1/2 tsp rhodiola

1/2 tsp ginseng

1/2 tsp bacopa

1 serving mushroom blend

1/2 tsp astragalus

1 tsp turmeric

Pinch of black pepper

Use a milk frother or whisk to mix all of the ingredients together.

For more healthy recipes and cooking ideas from our community, join Well+Good's Cook With Us Facebook group.

