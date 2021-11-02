CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

18-year-old shot while walking on Rockford street

By WTVO
 5 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say an 18-year-old was shot while walking on Yonge Street on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the victim was found in the 1800 block of Yonge around 1:30 p.m. He was shot in the lower body, police said, but added the injury was not life threatening.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Police did not give further details, or information of any possible suspects or circumstances in the shooting.

