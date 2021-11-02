NickMercs Throws EA Under The Bus

Valve's Steam Deck, the handheld and portable PC, will begin shipping in December, but Valve has some big plans before the launch. While Valve has boldly claimed that every game it has tested so far works on the Steam Deck, the company actually intends on testing every single game on Steam. Steam now has a compatibility page for the Steam Deck, which lists the four tags that every Steam game will receive. Games can be labeled Verified, which means it requires no configuration for all players to enjoy, or Playable, which means the game works but might require special controller settings by the user to run it. Games can also be labeled unsupported if they don't work with Valve's Proton, which can't run some of the biggest Steam games. The page also described an Unknow label for games that haven't been tested yet.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 19 DAYS AGO