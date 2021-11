WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With the end of the Texas Rent Relief Program in sight, Texoma residents will have to start looking for other avenues for rental assistance. The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) announced Thursday that no new applications or funding requests for the Texas Rent Relief program would be accepted after this week. TDHCA attributed the closure to the fact that the total requests for assistance exceed the Texas Rent Relief funds.

