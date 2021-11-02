CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction sign reads 'Let's Go Brandon' in downtown Tucson

By Sam Radwany
 5 days ago
A construction sign in downtown Tucson was displaying a pro-Trump message Tuesday morning.

Videos from drivers on social media show the sign at North Granada Avenue and West St. Mary's Road saying "LET'S GO BRANDON" and "TRUMP 2024 BABYYY." The sign was displaying the message as late as 7:50 a.m.

The phrase "Let's Go Brandon" has become a meme online in recent weeks to mean "F— Joe Biden."

It's not clear how the message ended up on the sign, but a spokesperson for the Tucson Department of Transportation said they had contacted the barricade company that owns the sign to make sure it had been changed.

Comments / 129

el pato on tacos ✭
5d ago

if it was taxpayer funded it would read Black Lives Matter and it would be displayed across city hall.$3000.00 worth of your tax dollars!

Reply(3)
38
Margaret Schrader
5d ago

Would love to know the name of the construction company so I can support their business. LOVE! We need more of this.

Reply(11)
54
ahoggan230
5d ago

That is so hilarious 😂😂😆😆. I live in Tucson. Let's go Brandon.

Reply(7)
53
 

