Tesla has canceled the 0% down payment leasing offer in China on November 4, only three days after its introduction, with the new minimum down payment now being 10%. The news comes courtesy of Chinese news agency Sina Finance via Sawyer Merritt. The outlet cited information from Tesla China according to which the zero down deal resulted in a massive increase in vehicle orders. This caused the company to become concerned about potential delays on the estimated delivery dates of its EVs.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO