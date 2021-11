GoPro, Inc. GPRO reported healthy third-quarter 2021 results, with both the bottom line and the top line surpassing their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Despite the current volatile environment, the company maintained its impressive momentum on the back of solid direct-to-consumer revenues, subscription-centric strategy, and increasing demand for premium cameras across all regions. Encouraged by its diligent operational execution, the company also benefited from higher subscription revenues fueled by a growing customer base.

