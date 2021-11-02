CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainbow Six Siege Teases New Season and Weapon

By Tanner Dedmon
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRainbow Six Siege teasers for the game's next season of content have begun surfacing online with one of the first teasers already hinting at the arrival of a new weapon. The new season itself is apparently called "High Calibre" according to the teaser, and it seems the weapon that'll be added...

