Dothan police look for ‘armed and dangerous’ man in woman’s 2020 fatal shooting
Dothan police say they are looking for a third suspect in a Sept. 6, 2020 shooting death of a woman. Ty’Shauwn Markise Bryant, 22, of Dothan has...www.al.com
Dothan police say they are looking for a third suspect in a Sept. 6, 2020 shooting death of a woman. Ty’Shauwn Markise Bryant, 22, of Dothan has...www.al.com
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0