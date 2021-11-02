CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan police look for ‘armed and dangerous’ man in woman’s 2020 fatal shooting

By William Thornton
AL.com
 5 days ago
Dothan police say they are looking for a third suspect in a Sept. 6, 2020 shooting death of a woman. Ty’Shauwn Markise Bryant, 22, of Dothan has...

Birmingham, AL
