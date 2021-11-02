CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adele Reveals Tracklist for Highly Anticipated Album ’30’

By Mya Abraham
 5 days ago
Adele season is rapidly approaching and fans are on the edge of their seats awaiting every detail as it comes. Just weeks ahead of the release of her new album, 30 , the British singer has revealed two versions of the tracklist.

The official tracklist is as follows:

  1. Strangers by Nature
  2. Easy on Me
  3. My Little Love
  4. Cry Your Heart Out
  5. Oh My God
  6. Can I Get It
  7. I Drink Wine
  8. All Night Parking (With Erroll Garner) Interlude
  9. Woman Like Me
  10. Hold On
  11. To Be Loved
  12. Love Is a Game

However, the Target exclusive CD listing includes bonus tracks—”Wild Wild West,” “Can’t Be Together,” and “Easy on Me (With Chris Stapleton).”

When Adele first announced 30—a follow-up to 2015’s 25 —she penned a message on her website about what the project fully means to her. She wrote, “…I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly- willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil […] It was my ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life.”

She continued, “I’ve painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then and this album narrates it. Home is where the heart is x.”

30 is slated for release on Nov. 19. Watch the video for “Easy On Me,” the album’s lead single below.

