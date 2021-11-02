CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Projected CFP Rankings: Georgia The Lone Known

By Brooks Austin
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45lM4E_0ckFTglP00

Parity.

It's what every college football fan not obsessed with Alabama, Ohio State, or Clemson has been clamoring for for years it seems.

"I'm sick and tired of watching the same four teams" is a sentiment that the majority of college football fans everywhere have shared for quite some time now. So much so, they are expanding the College Football Playoff to 12 teams.

However, this season you've gotten your parity.

As we sit here, hours away from the first College Football Playoff rankings, there is a lone known factor in college football, and that's Georgia. Apart from the Bulldogs, you can poke holes in the entire sport.

Cincinnati has the strength of schedule discussion coming their way, and they haven't exactly dominated as of late which is something they need to do to clinch a spot in the Final 4.

Alabama has a loss to Texas A&M and that road win against a now (4-4) Florida Gators team in which they allowed 245 rushing yards doesn't look all that great looking back.

Ohio State was beaten at home by an Oregon team that has a loss to Stanford. Oklahoma has squeaked by teams like (1-7) Tulane, (3-6) Nebraska, (4-4) West Virginia, (4-4) Texas, and (1-7) Kansas.

Michigan State is undefeated, but they have one win over a Top-10 opponent with all of the work remaining on their schedule with Ohio State and Penn State still remaining.

Everyone has a black eye on their resume, except for Georgia. Georgia had their "rough game" in terms of overall performance on Saturday against Florida. They were outgained and out-possessed and yet won the game by 27 points.

CFP Projections:

  1. Georgia Bulldogs
  2. Cincinnati
  3. Alabama
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Michigan State
  6. Oregon
  7. Ohio State
  8. Wake Forrest
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Michigan

You May Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

Comments / 3

Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Wife’s Announcement

We’ve heard a lot from Urban Meyer regarding the video that went viral last weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was spotted in a bar getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. Meyer has since apologized multiple times, admitting what he did was stupid. We...
NFL
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
On3.com

Georgia linebacker releases statement after rape allegation, suspension

Athens-Clarke County police are investigating a rape allegation against Georgia outside linebacker Adam Anderson. The report states that no arrest has been made, but potential charges remain unclear. As a result, Georgia suspended Anderson while the university continues to investigate the matter. Shortly after the allegations became public, Anderson issued...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
Local
Georgia Football
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Player Dies In Fire At 27

The Ohio State community received heartbreaking news this Tuesday involving a member of the 2014 national championship team. Former Buckeyes linebacker Devan Bogard has passed away this week. He was just 27 years old. Bogard reportedly passed away in an apartment fire in Elyria, Ohio this Tuesday. The Elyria Chronicle...
OHIO STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Alabama won't make College Football Playoff

SEC analyst and renowned radio personality Paul Finebaum is jumping off the Alabama bandwagon after the Crimson Tide’s upset loss at Texas A&M last Saturday. Appearing on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Finebaum was asked if No. 5 Alabama would be one of the 4 College Football Playoff teams at the end of the season.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#Ohio State#Clemson#Texas A M#Florida Gators#Stanford#Nebraska#Penn State#Twitter
WKRC

Former Ohio State linebacker shot during his NFL bye week

COLUMBUS (WSYX/WTTE/WKRC) - Former Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison was struck by a stray bullet in the left calf on Sunday night, according to a statement released by the Baltimore Ravens. According to the Ravens, Harrison was attending a gathering in Cleveland when he was shot. He sustained a non-life-threatening...
NFL
andthevalleyshook.com

Playing Dirty: Alabama

Saturday night LSU is going to get their ass kick- uh, I mean play Alabama in football. Here from our friends at Roll Bama Roll is Brent Taylor to give us a scoop on the second-ranked Tide. Huh that’s weird. 1. Wait Bama already has a loss? What the hell?...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
College Football
College
Tulane University
ntdaily.com

BREAKING: Deonte Simpson dismissed from football program following assault charge

Sophomore wide receiver Deonte Simpson was detained by Denton Police for “assault causes bodily injury family member” at 8:37 p.m. Tuesday night, resulting in his immediate dismissal from North Texas’ football team. “Effective immediately Deonte Simpson has been dismissed from the North Texas football program,” head coach Seth Littrell said...
DENTON, TX
thespun.com

Paul Finebaum Hearing 1 Big Name For The LSU Job

Speculation continues to swirl about the LSU Tigers head coaching search. LSU officially announced a decision on Ed Orgeron earlier this month. Coach O, who led the Tigers to a national championship in 2019, will not return in 2022. He will coach out the season, but the Baton Rouge program will have a new head coach next season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Former SEC coach passes away

Longtime SEC coach Joe Lee Dunn passed away Tuesday at the age of 75. Dunn spent time at several SEC schools including South Carolina, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Mississippi State. He was the head coach at Ole Miss for a year in 1994, and his longest stint in the SEC was at Mississippi State from 1996-2002 as the defensive coordinator. His first head coaching job was at New Mexico from 1983-1986.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WATCH: Nick Saban goes gaga over surprise guest during press conference

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had a surprise guest via Zoom at his press conference on Wednesday. Because his wife was not yet home, The Athletic’s Aaron Suttles had to hop on a call with his son. After Suttles asked a question about linebacker Henry To’o To’o’s progression since transferring from Tennessee, Saban responded with an inquiry of his own.
FOOTBALL
DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

Comments / 0

Community Policy