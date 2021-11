We’re now officially 100 days away from the Super Bowl returning to Los Angeles on Feb. 13 for the first time since 1993. In our countdown to the big game, Hall of Fame running back and Los Angeles Rams legend Eric Dickerson was kind enough to sit down with Turf Show Times for an exclusive interview from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum this week. Dickerson covered a wide range of topics, including his memories of playing in the Coliseum — which hosted the first LA Super Bowl in 1967 — the great sports culture in Los Angeles, and of course, his thoughts on the current LA roster now that Von Miller is pairing up Aaron Donald and the rest of the Rams defense.

