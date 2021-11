What if I were to tell you that in a 4th quarter see-saw game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers that both Trevor Siemian and Tom Brady would have the ball in their hands to win the game and Siemian would be the one that comes out victorious? Either you would question the contents in my cup or figure this would be the greatest ESPN 30 for 30 ever, but that’s exactly the way Sunday’s 36-27 Saints victory went down. While the victory was massive, the toll it exacted was massive as well. Here are my biggest takeaways from Sunday’s game.

